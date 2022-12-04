Despite not playing, Oregon moves up in final USA TODAY coaches poll

Polls can be a weird thing and completely subjective. Oregon is a prime example as the Ducks moved up a spot to No. 14 in the final USA TODAY Coaches poll on the 2022 season.

The Ducks finished the season with a 9-3 record and had a rollercoaster ride where the poll was concerned. Oregon was as high as No. 6 after the UCLA win and was as low as No. 24 after the beatdown of Week 1 against Georgia.

But the Ducks reeled off eight straight wins and put themselves in a position to be in the College Football Playoff discussion. But the loss to Washington ended those dreams.

Now Oregon awaits what bowl game it will be heading to later this month and the quality opponent.

Despite losing the Pac-12 title game, USC wound up at No. 8 and the team that beat the Trojans twice, Utah, finished at No. 10. Washington at No. 12, Oregon State at No. 16 and UCLA at No. 18 rounds out the poll for the Conference of Champions.

Here’s the Top 25.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. TCU

  5. Alabama

  6. Tennessee

  7. Penn State

  8. USC

  9. Kansas State

  10. Utah

  11. Clemson

  12. Washington

  13. Florida State

  14. Oregon

  15. LSU

  16. Oregon State

  17. Tulane

  18. UCLA

  19. South Carolina

  20. Notre Dame

  21. Texas

  22. Texas-San Antonio

  23. Mississippi State

  24. Troy

  25. North Carolina

