Despite having No. 4 seed, Jerry Jones insists Cowboys will play as normal in Week 17

One of the benefits of having your seed locked in before Week 17 is being able to rest starters in the regular-season finale. In essence, it becomes a bye week. That has amazing value late in a long, physical NFL season.

But it’s only an advantage if you exercise it. The Dallas Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in the NFC no matter what happens in Week 17. They clinched the NFC East with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Yet, owner Jerry Jones said it will be business as usual in Week 17.

Jerry Jones says Cowboys still have things to work on

Here’s what Jones said about the Cowboys playing as usual in Week 17, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

“Absolutely. We’re all-out. We’ve got work to do,” Jones said. “We’ve got some work to do out here, I think we’ll all agree. We don’t want to, if we can, go into the playoff with dangling participles — loose ends.”

Some teams feel that sitting out a week will cost it momentum heading into the playoffs. The Cowboys have been very good for the second half of the season. Maybe that will factor in. The notion that they have things to work on and playing in Week 17 will fix them seems dubious at best. But that’s what Jones is saying for now.

We’ll see how the Cowboys play it after a week of thinking it through. But if they play as usual and someone gets hurt, their decision will be second-guessed for a long time.

Dallas could pull starters early

You’d assume someone like Ezekiel Elliott wouldn’t mind a week off to recharge before the playoffs. And even if Dallas’ starters play, maybe it will just be for a series or two. Coaches will do that to make sure their players are focused all week during practice, to stay in routine and avoid losing their edge before the playoffs.

But here’s what we know: Week 17 is utterly meaningless for the Cowboys, and their first playoff game is the exact opposite. Considering coach Jason Garrett had one playoff win in his first eight seasons, all decisions on playing time for Week 17 will be made with that playoff opener in mind.

And if the Cowboys decide to go “all-out” in Week 17 and it doesn’t go well, they’ll never hear the end of it.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) and his teammates clinched an NFC East title on Sunday. (AP)

