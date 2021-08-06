Despite Nessel's criticisms, Flint prosecution team used private lawyers

Aug. 6—Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is coming under fire for paying roughly $300,000 to five private lawyers for their work on the Flint water investigation and prosecution.

The private counsel makes up about a quarter of the roughly 20 lawyers who have worked on the investigation since Nessel's office scrapped prior prosecutorial efforts and began from scratch in 2019. The probe concerned Flint's switch under state-appointed emergency managers to a new water source that resulted in lead contamination of the drinking water and that experts linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' diseases cases and deaths.

Supporters of the nine former state and city officials being prosecuted by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud's team have cried foul over the employment of the private lawyers because Nessel criticized her predecessor, Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette, for "farming out" the prosecution.

The arrangement in the Michigan Attorney General's office is inconsistent with Nessel's previous statements and has created a prosecutorial process that has left defendants in the dark, said Jim Haveman, a former state health department director and advocate for Nick Lyon, his successor who is charged with manslaughter in the case.

"The question is if there are so many people working on this case, how come so many people charged in January still don't know what the evidence is?" said Haveman, an appointee of Rick Snyder, the former Michigan governor who has been charged with willful neglect of duty. "How long are these people going to live with this?"

But Nessel's office has pointed out that her team is being led by a full-time employee of the Attorney General's office and not by a private attorney — as Schuette decided to do with Metro Detroit lawyer Todd Flood.

Nessel agreed early on to handle the civil litigation side of the Flint water crisis investigation and appointed Hammoud to handle the criminal investigation because of inherent conflicts between the two causes. In February 2019, as Nessel announced Hammoud's role, both she and the solicitor general criticized Schuette's handling of the case and his reliance on Flood to lead the prosecution "with practically no oversight by this office whatsoever."

At the time, Nessel said most of the employees in the Attorney General's office when she took over in 2019 were conflicted out, perhaps driving the hire of new attorneys for the prosecution. Nessel's memo updating staff of the conflict wall indicates only those hired after Dec. 30, 2018, can work on the Flint case.

Beyond a potential positional conflict between the civil and criminal arguments the office might have to make, there is no apparent legal reason for a conflict wall in the Attorney General's office, said Robert Burns, professor of law at Northwestern University Law School.

But if the department believes there is a conflict, hiring outside lawyers is one of the common ways to avoid that perceived issue, he said.

"One way of handling that conflict is to deputize or have the public office withdraw from representation and have a private entity take over the representation," Burns said.

Stephen Gillers disagreed with Burns on the need for a conflict wall, noting a conflict could arise if the same witness consulted on the civil side was eventually charged on the criminal side. But the New York University professor of legal ethics agreed with Burns on the utility of outside counsel.

"Giving the prosecution to them as special assistant attorneys general is a way to avoid that conflict," Gillers said.

Of the 30 people — attorneys and support staff — hired for the Flint criminal case, 40% are former Detroit or Wayne County law enforcement or prosecutors, and Wayne County still is paying the salary of at least one.

Both Nessel and Hammoud are former assistant prosecutors in Wayne County, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is assisting Hammoud with the criminal case.

$300K in contracts

Hammoud's use of contract lawyers to assist with the prosecution became apparent earlier this year when Haveman criticized the hiring of Nessel's former business partner, Chris Kessel.

Prior to her 2018 election, Nessel and Kessel ran two separate law firms that operated under a joint DBA, known as "doing business as." Nessel left her law firm to focus on her campaign in May 2018 after winning the Michigan Democratic Party nomination.

Kessel, who reports to Hammoud, billed at least $53,209 in 2020 and was hired as a full-time employee March 15 at a salary of $133,990 annually, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News.

Nessel's team has defended Kessel's hire and contracts with four other private attorneys, arguing that many assistant attorneys general were conflicted out from being on the prosecution team when Nessel took over the investigation.

The department has spent about $300,253 on special assistant attorneys general.

By comparison, roughly $9.5 million had been spent on the Flint criminal prosecution up until March 31, 2019, much of that going directly to Flood's law firm, the Attorney General's office said in 2019. This means at least $4.75 million or more was paid to Flood's firm, but the Attorney General's office didn't have an exact monetary amount on Thursday.

"The Flint prosecution team is led by public servants who have extensive criminal experience as career prosecutors," said Courtney Covington Watkins, a spokeswoman for the department. "The previous prosecution and civil cases conflicted out many attorneys within the department, necessitating the use of a small number of contracted SAAGs (Special Assistant Attorneys General)."

Hammoud also hired private attorneys Michael Ajami, Robert Ianni, Alexandra Peterson and Molly Kettler.

Ianni, a former assistant attorney general, manages the department's contracts with all special assistant attorneys general while functioning as one himself.

Besides Kessel, Peterson also was hired full-time by the department.

Peterson's hourly rate was set at $40 an hour with a budget ceiling of $60,000 that was increased to $120,000 before she was hired full-time. Ajami's hourly rate was about $50 an hour with a budget ceiling for $60,000 that was raised to $120,000 in his most recent contract.

Ianni was paid $125 an hour with a budget ceiling of $45,000.

Wayne County influence

Of the 30 attorneys and support staff on the Flint water prosecution team, at least 12, including Hammoud and Worthy, are current or former employees of Detroit and Wayne County law enforcement and prosecution units, according to a review of documents obtained by The News.

Worthy has not been paid in connection with her work on the Flint water case, but the county and attorney general's office operate under an agreement for Kettler's work there.

Under her contract with Nessel's office, Kettler is paid by the Wayne County Prosecutor's office with any overtime paid by Nessel's office. The overtime is capped at $50 an hour with a budget ceiling that started at $25,000 and was raised this year to $50,000.

"At times, she (Kettler) also continued to do her regular work," said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Worthy. "In exchange, an Assistant Attorney General (AAG) came to work full-time in WCPO (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office). When that person left, two other AAGs came to WPCO and each worked half-time."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com