Despite His Mortal Appearance, Jose Altuve Continues to Show He's Far From It

There are a lot of reasons baseball is delightful. It’s played amid the smell of cut grass and the knowledge that you can stay up late because it’s not a school night. Its obsession with its own history ties fans to their parents and grandparents. There is a childlike fairness in the idea that the game is decided not when time runs out, but when everyone has had the same number of chances to win. But I think the reason we love it so much is that it’s played by people who look like your plumber.

Pro football and basketball players bear no resemblance to the mortals with whom they share the earth. We love to watch the sheer art they create with their bodies, and maybe we even love to play their sports recreationally, but we know by about the seventh grade that we will never live among them.

Baseball players are different. Half of these guys have potbellies. Most of them are utterly unremarkable-looking out of uniform. Even their tasks seem manageable. You watch Angels DH Albert Pujols ambling to first base or Royals lefty Jason Vargas gently tossing baseballs to the catcher and you think, I could do that. Of course you couldn’t! Pujols is averaging 16 mph on his dashes to first base; Vargas is touching 90 mph with his fastball. And these are the worst numbers in the majors! You couldn’t do any of it. I’m 5’4” and use a device called a ChuckIt to play fetch with my goldendoodle. I certainly couldn’t do it.

And yet … I watch José Altuve and I think maybe there’s hope.

He’s listed at 5’6”, 165 pounds, which was nice of the Astros to do. He stands next to the Yankees’ 6’7”, 282-pound behemoth Aaron Judge and Twitter just about melts down. He looks like he needs help to reach his helmet from the rack in the dugout. He inspired a website that uses him as a unit of measurement.