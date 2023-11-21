Despite modest 7-4 record, why Jackson State football's T.C. Taylor should get votes for SWAC Coach of Year

T.C. Taylor's his first season as Jackson State football coach did not live up to the expectations he set for himself or the Tigers. Taylor wanted to start and end the season in Atlanta, playing for a Black national championship.

The Tigers (7-4, 5-3 SWAC), who opened the season in Alanta at the SWAC Kickoff Classic, did not make it to the Black championship game there or even to the SWAC championship game. Taylor concede he believed the Tigers came up short of their goals.

“I would grade myself average right now,” Taylor said, “because we are not playing for a SWAC championship. I’d say a C, just an average deal, because that’s the goal that we set. I’m very happy to be 7-4, make no mistake about it, and to have a winning record. I’m happy for my coaches and players. This is an average year for myself. I’m not speaking for my entire team or coaching staff because they did a great job.”

But from where Taylor started after taking over when former coach Deion Sanders left for Colorado, here are three reasons Taylor should garner votes for Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year.

Taylor had to hire a new staff -- in a hurry

When Taylor was promoted to head coach on Dec. 13, 2022, he did not have the luxury to hit the ground running. Taylor was still the Jackson State receivers coach and was preparing the Tigers for the Cricket Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central.

Only after JSU lost 41-34 on Dec. 17, Taylor could turn his attention to assembling his coaching staff and recruiting for 2023. He did not yet know which coaches would stay with him and which ones would go with Sanders.

As it turned out, he had to replace 17 coaches, analysts and staff members. The only coaches from Sanders' staff who stayed with Taylor were assistant head coach Otis Riddley and Brandon Morton, who was promoted to running back coach.

“It was all about getting the right coaching staff in here first,” Taylor said. “That was the most important piece to it."

Then he set about getting them focused on recruiting.

Jackson State wins again in recruiting

When Sanders told the JSU players on Dec. 3 that he was leaving, he told them not to jump into the transfer portal, dozens of them did. In fact, some of the players stayed through spring and played in the spring game before deciding to move on.

In a season that could have been chaos, Taylor put assembled a smooth, talented, deep roster of 60 new players who played hard.

"I knew that we could go out and recruit good players, but once those players got on campus, making sure they believed in the vision I had and the way I wanted this football team to look," Taylor said. "Regardless of how many players we lost, 50-60 players, we still had one goal this year -- to be in Atlanta.”

With all of the distractions from last year’s hectic offseason, Taylor was still able to secure the No.1 recruiting class in HBCU football, according to 247 Sports.

FORMER JSU PLAYER JIMMY SMITH TALKS Jimmy Smith, former Jackson State and NFL star, says his greatest achievement is sobriety

Taylor brought calm after chaotic offseason

Taylor provided a sense of calm and taught his team to fight to the end. The Tigers were in every game except for the first half of Florida A&M and Texas State. Against FBS member Texas State, there was no question who the better team was yet Jackson State did not quit and scored 34 points on offense in a 77-34 loss.

“Being able to go to work as the head coach of Jackson State University and impacting these men's lives and developing them, that is what it is all about," Taylor said. "All these kids talk about going pro, but I never let them lose sight of getting that degree. We have a 90% graduation rate. I love the responsibility of mentoring these young men and getting them ready for life after football.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Jackson State football's T.C. Taylor could be SWAC Coach of Year