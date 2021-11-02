Despite Mike White's spectacular start, Joe Douglas reaffirms Jets' faith in Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson rolls out of the pocket vs. Falcons

For a franchise that has been looking for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath left town, it’s fun to suddenly think they’ll have to choose between two. One thing New York has historically loved is a good, juicy quarterback controversy. And Mike White played right into that on Sunday with his dazzling debut.

And who knows? Maybe there will be one if White lights it up again in Indianapolis on Thursday night, or if Zach Wilson, the anointed franchise quarterback, returns from his knee injury and struggles again. But at the moment, White vs. Wilson is only a fantasy and a theory.

Joe Douglas seemed to make it crystal clear on Tuesday that Wilson is still very much the Jets’ long-term guy.





“I think you’re going to continue to see him just shoot up. His arrow is pointing straight up,” the Jets GM said. “He’s going to continue to get better every day once he gets back on the field.”

That’s when he gets back on the field, by the way, not if. There was nothing about the way Douglas glowed about Wilson on Tuesday that even hinted that the kid might be Wally Pipp-ed. For the record, Douglas didn’t exactly shoot down a quarterback controversy either. He said he’s “in lockstep” with Jets coach Robert Saleh, who famously opened the door on Sunday when he said “We’ll go day to day” and “anything’s possible” with White.

But don’t misinterpret what either one of them have said. Any uncertainty in whom the Jets quarterback will be – if it’s really even uncertainty – is just about the short term. Yes, there probably is a chance that if White continues to play like he did on Sunday, when he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets’ 34-31 win over Cincinnati, that the Jets will have to stick with him for a few more games They not only want to win, they want to develop the rest of their players on offense. There’s no harm in riding the hot hand for a little bit.

Long-term, though, this franchise is very committed to Wilson. It was just six months ago that they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which led to them trading away their old franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold. As part of taking him second overall, they gave him a fully guaranteed, five-year, $35.1 million contract. The then-21-year-old then came in and dazzled them all spring and summer with his work ethic, his leadership, and the sometimes incredible throws he made on the field.

The Jets told everyone who would listen that Wilson’s rookie season was going to be a roller-coaster ride. They promised that there would be games he’d look like an all-pro, and others where he’d look like trash. They were probably hoping for a few more all-pro-type performances, but his bad start – only four touchdown passes, nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of just 57.5 -- hasn’t at all been unexpected.

The work ethic, the leadership, the talent is all still there. So is what they believe is his limitless potential. Heck, they even just hired John Beck, Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, and added him to the coaching staff for the rest of the season. That’s how committed they are to Wilson.

One out-of-the-blue performance by White wasn’t going to change that.

“Obviously you’ve seen the play-making ability that Zach brings,” Douglas said. “A defense has to defend every single blade of grass when they’re going against Zach and his arm. He can reach anywhere on the field. Some of the throws that he makes, the tight window throws that he makes, he can make every single throw. So it’s great to see his play-making ability and it’ll be great to see him develop in this offense with (offensive coordinator Mike) LaFleur.”

Again, there was no “if” there, and no hesitancy at all. Douglas insisted that Wilson has fulfilled all of the Jets’ early expectations, despite what may be disappointing stats. Douglas even said he thought Wilson was close to being the franchise quarterback the Jets hoped he would turn into. “I feel like he was on his way to really taking off in that New England game prior to the injury.”

Maybe that’s true. After all, two games before that he had his breakout performance (21 of 34, 297 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) in an overtime win against Tennessee. And he was 6 of 10 for 51 yards in what was about to be a 17-7 game when he got hurt in the second quarter in New England. The disastrous part of the 54-13 loss came after he left.

And he was still just in his seventh NFL game. Yeah, White was much better in only his second NFL appearance, but he’s also been in the league for four years. That matters. He has seen things on film and in practices that Wilson likely can’t even conceive of yet. He is more used to the NFL speed and more accustomed to the offense and what he’s expected to do. He has more experience.

That doesn’t mean he’s better.

Don’t forget, the Jets spent months studying Wilson in person and on film before they made the huge step of swapping one young franchise quarterback for another. They saw every snap he took at BYU, drilled him at the scouting combine and at his Pro Day. They are invested in him, financially, emotionally and in every other way possible. They are so committed to Wilson that they can’t even afford to have thoughts of a quarterback controversy in the back of their minds.

“That’s for you guys to talk about, to be honest with you,” Saleh said on Monday. “I know exactly how we’ll operate. I know exactly what we’re looking for. If it’s something that you guys want to play with and have fun with, it doesn’t surprise me. But have fun.”

It will be fun if White keeps playing well enough to make this talk serious. Don’t bother trying to engage the Jets in that hypothetical, though.

“I’m just going to piggyback on everything that coach said,” Douglas said. “We’re going to cross that bridge when we get to it.”

They just don’t expect to ever have to cross that bridge. Mike White was amazing on Sunday. They hope he’s even more amazing on Thursday night. And if there’s another amazing game or two after that, all the better.

But even that might not be enough to keep Wilson out of the lineup for very long. Wilson is the Jets’ future. And the Jets aren’t going to let even a few strong showings by his backup get in his way.