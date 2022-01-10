Despite massive bet on Alabama, more money on Georgia in CFP title game

The college football season concludes when Alabama and Georgia meet in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night.

It’s a rematch of last month’s SEC title game — a game where Alabama pulled off a 41-24 upset of the then-undefeated Bulldogs. Georgia was favored by just under a touchdown in that game. And Georgia is favored again in the rematch.

The spread opened at Georgia -2.5, ticked up to a field goal and is now back down to 2.5 at BetMGM as of Monday morning. Alabama has received the majority of the bets, including a $315,000 wager on the Tide -2.5 at -105 odds.

Despite that huge bet, there has actually been more money bet on Georgia. According to BetMGM, 61% of the point spread bets are on Alabama, but 53% of the money is on Georgia.

Predictably, the moneyline action has been much more lopsided. Alabama opened at +115 on the moneyline and is currently +120 on the moneyline. Per MGM, 88% of the moneyline bets and 86% of the moneyline handle is on the Alabama side.

The total is significantly leaning in one direction as well. The number opened at 52.5 and that’s where it sits as of Monday morning. The over has received 71% of the bets and 79% of the money.

Georgia has lost seven straight matchups with Alabama, including all four with Kirby Smart as head coach. The Bulldogs had a lead of at least a touchdown in all four of those matchups, but have not been able to hold onto the lead in any of them.

UGA hasn’t won a national title since 1980. Alabama is seeking its seventh in the last 13 seasons.