The Redskins made a major change Monday morning, firing head coach Jay Gruden and promoting offensive line coach Bill Callahan to interim head coach.

So with changes already afoot and the playoffs looking like not a real possibility, it would make even more sense than before for Washington to consider trading left tackle Trent Williams, who remains away from the team and has no plans to return anytime soon, according to ESPN.

But during Monday's press conference about the coaching changes, team president Bruce Allen reiterated what he has said during Williams' entire holdout: the Redskins has no plans to trade their franchise left tackle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"No, not at this time," Allen said on potentially trading Williams.

To be clear, there would likely be an opportunity. Williams is one of the best left tackles in the NFL, and multiple teams have reportedly reached out earlier in the year about his availability.

Allen, however, shot down the fact that any conversation existed with other teams about trading for No. 71.

"He is not here," Allen said. "And really there's been no dialogue with any other team."

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Despite making a coaching change, the Redskins still have no plans to trade Trent Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington