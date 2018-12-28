Despite low numbers, Klay Thompson refuses to believe he's in a shooting slump

Even after a rough shooting stretch, Warriors guard Klay Thompson refuses to believe he’s in any sort of shooting slump. (Jane Tyska/Getty Images)

It’s been a rough few games shooting-wise for Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson — who shot a career best 48.8 percent from the field last season — has shot just 15-of-49 from the field and is averaging just shy of 11 points per contest in his past four games. He’s also struggled from behind the 3-point line, shooting just 3-of-18 in the same timespan. Thompson has struggled from behind the arc all year, too, shooting just 33.7 percent — well below his career 41.6 percent from that range.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His struggles seemed to cumulate on Christmas Day in Golden State’s 127-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, too, where he put up just five points and shot just 2-of-7 from the field.

The 28-year-old, though, doesn’t think he’s in a rut — no matter what the numbers say.

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

“I don’t think it’s a shooting slump,” Thompson said, via ESPN. “I really don’t.”

Thompson isn’t letting his poor shooting stretch — and the seemingly endless advice from all corners, get in his head, either. He’s sticking to his guns, and knows he’s in good hands with head coach Steve Kerr — who shot nearly 47 percent in his 15-year NBA career.

Klay Thompson: “What is somebody going to tell me about my jump shot that I can’t fix? Unless it’s Reggie Miller or Ray Allen, I don’t know who I’m supposed to listen to. Larry Bird? Steve Kerr. I’ll listen to Steve. Steve shot 45 percent.” pic.twitter.com/GCfSmymz96 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2018





Story continues

“What is someone going to tell me about my jump shot that I can’t fix at this point, unless it’s Reggie Miller or Ray Allen?” Thompson said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I don’t know who I’m supposed to listen to. Larry Bird? Ask Steve Kerr. I’ll listen to Steve. Steve shot 45 percent.

“But other than that, it’s like I’ve done this job for a long enough time I know what I need to do.”

After all, the best way to get out of a slump is to simply shoot your way out of it — especially when you’re as good of a shooter as Thompson is.

And if he’s going to struggle shooting the ball at any point in the season, he’d rather it be now.

“I would rather have it fall come playoff time than in December,” Thompson said, via ESPN. “Just because I had a few bad games in a row I’m not going to worry about not shooting the ball well. I’m one of the best shooters to ever play. I don’t really care what people say.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• School district boycotting ref who made wrestler cut dreadlocks

• Bengals’ Burfict suffers 7th career concussion, 2nd this month

• Martin: Do the Giants have an Eli exit plan?

• Browns QB defends Hue Jackson staredown

