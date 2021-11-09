Despite loss, Packers remain in top 3 of USA TODAY NFL power rankings

A six-point loss in Kansas City without the services of Aaron Rodgers wasn’t enough to drop the Green Bay Packers more than one spot in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings.

After vaulting to No. 2 last week, the Packers fell to No. 3 after Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Chiefs. The loss halted a seven-game win streak and a six-week streak of moving up the power rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Packers last week, moved back into the No. 1 spot after beating the San Francisco 49ers with veteran backup Colt McCoy under center, while the idle Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up to the No. 2 spot vacated by the Packers.

Matt LaFleur’s team welcomes the Seattle Seahawks to Lambeau Field on Sunday. They are 3-5 and sitting at No. 19 in the rankings, although the Seahawks are expected to return Russell Wilson this week. Rodgers, who must remain on the COVID-19 reserve list until Saturday, could also return.

Can the Packers bounce back from a loss and begin the second half of the season with a win? LaFleur still hasn’t lost two regular-season games since arriving in Green Bay in 2019. The Packers responded to a 35-point loss in Week 1 with seven straight wins.

The Packers have been in the top five of the rankings during four of the first 10 weeks in 2021.

Packers in USA TODAY power rankings

Week 1: No. 4

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 16

Week 4: No. 13

Week 5: No. 10

Week 6: No. 9

Week 7: No. 6

Week 8: No. 5

Week 9: No. 2

Week 10: No. 3

Related