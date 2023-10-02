Despite loss, Colorado’s ground game takes big step forward

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team suffered a tough loss on Saturday, 48-41, to the USC Trojans. Despite the Buffs’ best efforts to make a comeback, they simply ran out of time.

As is the case in every contest, win or lose, there are always some positives to take from the performance. The big one that stuck out to me was the impact that the rushing attack finally had on the Colorado offense. Creating more balance offensively has been a talking point each and every week this season and Saturday’s effort has to give the Buffs fanbase a little more optimism moving forward.

As a team, the Buffs ran for 193 yards on 45 carries. Running backs Anthony Hankerson and Dylan Edwards combined for 28 carries for 118 yards, but they also got some support from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who totaled 14 rushing attempts for 50 yards.

While it wasn’t enough to catapult the Buffs to victory, it was nice to see some of the load taken off the shoulders of Shedeur Sanders as the signal caller. Continuing to be a more balanced offense will only help Colorado for the remainder of the season.

