Despite loss, Auburn takes giant step forward in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank

Are things starting to finally come together for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers?

The Tigers put a scare into No. 1 Georgia over the weekend. Auburn stayed close with the Bulldogs until the 2:52 mark in the 4th quarter when tight end Brock Bowers hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck to clinch a 27-20 victory for the two-time defending College Football Playoff national champions.

Although a loss, Auburn fans found many positives surrounding the game. National writers are also taking notice of the Tigers’ efforts, such as Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports.

In the latest college football re-rank, Myerberg placed Auburn at the No. 49 slot following the loss to Georgia, which is a nine-spot jump from week four’s rankings. The Tigers are now in the same company as Colorado, who checks in at No. 49, and TCU, who is one spot behind Auburn at No. 50.

The scare that Auburn put into Georgia has forced the Bulldogs to drop to No. 2 in this week’s rankings. The Michigan Wolverines are now the top team after a 45-7 drubbing of Nebraska.

Auburn’s next opponent, LSU, took a massive hit following their 55-49 loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers are No. 37 this week, which is a 24-spot fall from week five’s rankings. The Rebels jumped two places to No. 24 following the shootout win.

West Virginia and South Florida were the biggest movers this week, earning a 23 and 22 spot increase respectively. LSU’s 24-spot dip was the largest drop of the week.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire