Despite losing Chandler Jones, Cardinals’ edge defenders stack up well vs. NFC West

The NFC West has talented individual pass rushers with Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers leading the way. However, every team in the division has questions on the side opposite their top edge defender.

Below are our 2022 rankings for the four teams in the NFC West with their edge defenders.

The Arizona Cardinals, despite losing Chandler Jones in free agency, are still in decent shape comparatively.

No. 1: San Francisco 49ers

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Starting edge defenders: Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam

Dee Ford is still on the roster but will be released. Bosa is the alpha of the division and the rest of the division lacks a sure, productive No. 2.

Ebukam has had 4.5 sacks each of the last three seasons. Bosa had 15.5 and led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss.

The 49ers also drafted promising pass rusher Drake Jackson.

No. 2: Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Starting edge defenders: Markus Golden, Devon Kennard

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones in free agency and currently have a committee of players to fill in for him. They have Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and third-round rookeis Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

If the four of them can combine for 13-14 total sacks, then the Cardinals will be in good shape with the edge.

No. 3: Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Starting edge defenders: Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu

Taylor had 6.5 sacks last season after not getting any action his rookie season. He is talented but is the lowest of the four teams’ top pass rusher. However, the addition of Nwosu gives them the best secondary rusher in the division.

No. 4: Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Starting edge defenders: Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins

The Rams take a hit here after losing Von Miller in free agency. Floyd had 9.5 sacks last season and has been good with the Rams, but Hollins has not had more than three sacks in any season.

If Terrell Lewis can emerge and actually be healthy enough to play, the Rams will move up.

