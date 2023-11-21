Despite leading the Big 12, Sarkisian says the job isn’t done yet

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says the job isn’t done yet, despite being 10-1 and having a likely chance to qualify for the Big 12 Championship game.

The Longhorns still need to win one final game on Friday when the Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Austin to punch their ticket to the conference championship game.

The third-year head coach has led Texas to a 10-1 record and positioned them for the College Football Playoff, with at least one more game to prove themselves further.

The 6-5 Red Raiders will visit Austin for the last time as Big 12 members this week with hopes of crushing Texas’ title hopes.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he's happy to have 10 wins, bowl game, and a potential playoff opportunity. However, Sarkisian said the job is not done yet. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 20, 2023

