Despite Jared Grasso's absence, Bryant basketball picked 3rd in America East this season

A skid to end last season, the loss of a headlining player and a head coach on a leave of absence hasn’t shaken the faith of America East coaches.

Bryant’s men are expected to play at or near the top of the league in 2023-24. The Bulldogs were selected third in the conference’s preseason poll, which was released Wednesday morning.

Defending champion Vermont and UMass Lowell split the nine first-place votes — the Catamounts received six and the River Hawks collected three. Bryant was slotted ahead of Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, Albany, New Hampshire and NJIT. Sherif Gross-Bullock and Earl Timberlake were two of the six players named to the preseason all-conference team.

“In this day and age of college basketball, returning guys really are important,” acting head coach Phil Martelli Jr. said. “And we have a good nucleus of them.”

The Bulldogs dropped five of their last six to close the 2022-23 campaign, including a league tournament quarterfinal loss to the Wildcats. Charles Pride left in the transfer portal for a graduate season at St. Bonaventure. Jared Grasso has been away from the team since early October and is awaiting arraignment after an arrest by North Smithfield police for leaving the scene of an accident.

“I don’t really have much information on the situation,” Martelli said. “We just kind of addressed it — this is what it was.

“We went and practiced that day. Everyone was there. Everybody practiced. We’ve been going business as usual since.”

Gross-Bullock was the league’s Newcomer of the Year and top scorer last season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He connected on 65 3-pointers while adding 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The former La Salle guard could see time at the point and off the ball this season.

“We’ll try to put him in some different spots,” Martelli said. “Really, we’ll play him all over the floor.”

Timberlake averaged 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field. He racked up nine double-doubles and closed third in the league in rebounding. The left-hander was considered an NBA prospect during previous stints with Miami and Memphis.

“He’s got the respect of the room,” Martelli said. “He’s one of those guys when he walks in, if he says something, guys are locked in.”

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (UMass Lowell), Clarence Daniels (New Hampshire), Aaron Deloney (Vermont) and Kellen Tynes (Maine) joined Gross-Bullock and Timberlake on the all-conference team. Daniels averaged a double-double while Deloney is a two-time Sixth Man of the Year. Coulibaly led the league in field goal percentage and Tynes is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

“We need to be able to handle our business and not get rattled by a call or a turnover or a foul — whatever it is,” Martelli said. “We need to be able to move on to the next thing. That’s what a lot of these teams in this conference do.

“The Northeast Conference, the games could be a little more erratic. These games, you’re not getting them chaotic and erratic where you can outpace people and outplay people. We’re working on that — that discipline.”

Bryant opens at home Nov. 6 against Manhattan. The Bulldogs play a challenging nonconference schedule that includes trips to Rutgers, Final Four qualifier Florida Atlantic, Xavier and Cincinnati. They open league play on the road two months later against the Retrievers.

“We’re moving along,” Martelli said. “Guys have been working really hard. Really pleased with our progress.”

