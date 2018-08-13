Despite Jamal Crawford's praise, Sixers should be wary of signing veteran free agent

Despite coming up empty in their goal of star hunting this summer, the Sixers are still currently one of the more desirable franchises in the NBA.

They reached the second round of the playoffs last season behind two up-and-coming stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Plus, the organization has a respected head coach in Brett Brown, state-of-the-art training complex, an intense fan base and much more to offer.

At least that's how free-agent scorer Jamal Crawford views things.

"I like their city. I like how into it they are about basketball. I like their knowledge of basketball, how passionate they are," Crawford said of Philadelphia last week to Brandon Robinson on Scoop B Radio. "I've always loved coach Brett Brown. I've been on record. I've been a fan of his for years. He just needed talent, and now he has that. He added Ben Simmons, I love his game. I love Jo-Jo. They're both among my favorite players in the league to watch. Markelle (Fultz) is like a little brother to me. Obviously, he went to the University of Washington, and we talk every other day. JJ Redick is like a brother to me. We've been through wars together, so there's so many things to love about Philadelphia for sure."

That's high praise from a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner. High enough to the point that he would want to suit up for the Sixers?

"I think for me, especially being out there as a free agent, something could work out," Crawford said. "I would be honored to play there, but things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn't want to play there?"

Well, that cleared things up.

Now the Sixers, in a new position with players openly offering their services to them, have to be clear too: Crawford isn't the answer.

No, not "The Answer" although Crawford does have some legendary crossover moves of his own. The 18-year veteran simply isn't the right fit for this Sixers squad.

Story Continues

For all of Crawford's accomplishments over nearly two decades in the NBA, the 38-year-old has been on a steady decline. His scoring has dropped in each of the past five years until he posted 10.3 points a night last season with Minnesota, his lowest mark since he averaged 10.7 a night way back in 2002-03.

While Crawford attributed his struggles with the Timberwolves to limited minutes, that doesn't have anything to do with his efficiency or lack thereof. Crawford shot 41.5 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point range in 2017-18. Those numbers aren't outliers either as he has career averages of 41.0 percent field goal shooting and 34.9 percent three-point shooting.

And it's not just the scoring itself. It's also how Crawford scores the ball. Even though he received only 20.7 minutes per game with the T-Wolves, Crawford was 13th in the entire league in isolation frequency with 19.8 percent of his possessions coming in a one-on-one setting. For comparison, Simmons was the highest Sixer in isolation frequency at 9.0 percent (87th in the NBA).

It's understandable the Sixers might be still be looking to replace the veteran scoring off the bench lost by the departures of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, but Crawford's game doesn't exactly scream the pace-and-space mantra preached by the club.

That just shows how Crawford isn't an ideal fit offensively. We won't even get into the defensive end of the court (*cough* Crawford had a defensive rating of 112.9 last season, which means opponents averaged that many points per 100 possessions he was on the floor, good enough for 490th out of 523 total players *cough*).

Crawford does still have a place in the league. He's a volume scorer that can potentially get hot on any give night and pour in 30 points. He's also great in the locker room, a reason he took home Teammate of the Year award in '17-18.

But with the above signs of decline as well as T.J. McConnell and a rejuvenated Markelle Fultz penciled in as the Sixers' reserve backcourt, there might not be the opportunity in Philadelphia that Crawford is seeking out.

Part of the Sixers now being desired is having the power in their hands. This might be a perfect time to use that to their advantage and ignore Crawford's interest.

More on the Sixers