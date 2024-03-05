Despite Isaiah Thompson's 31-point effort, FGCU falls to Queens (N.C.) in ASUN tournament

FGCU coach Pat Chambers reacts against Queens (N.C.) in a first-round Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball Tournament game on Monday, Nov. 4 at Stetson University. Queens won 69-63.

For the second consecutive season. Queens (N.C.) came up aces in the Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball Tournament over Florida Gulf Coast.

Despite Isaiah Thompson's career-high 31-point effort, the Royals eliminated the Eagles 69-63 Monday night in a first-round game played at Stetson University in DeLand.

No. 8 Queens (13-18, 7-9), which also ended No. 7 FGCU's (14-18, 8-8) 2022-23 season with a six-point ASUN first-round win, 61-55, avenged a 90-81 loss to the Eagles just nine days ago at Alico Arena in which FGCU scored a season high in its first-ever win over the Royals.

Thompson almost single-handedly kept the Eagles' season alive, starting the game by going 15 minutes without a miss and shooting 5-of-5 from 3-point range. He finished 7-of-11 from three and 11-of-19 from the floor and was just one of two Eagles that didn't commit a turnover. All while picking up three steals, two rebounds, and one assist.

"We needed a Robin," said head coach Pat Chambers. "Batman needs a Robin, and it's unfortunate guys got good looks that just didn't go in... It was just one of those nights, the ball didn't go in."

Zach Anderson puts up a shot against Queens (N.C.) in a first-round Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball Tournament game on Monday, Nov. 4 at Stetson University. Queens won 69-63.

FGCU struggled to find any rhythm in the first half, as the Royals elected to flash double-teams at Keeshawn Kellman down low. The Eagles turned the ball over 11 times in the first half as they tried to find their footing. Zach Anderson, usually an offensive relief valve, never got going and finished with four points on 2-of-11 shooting with three turnovers.

"We just talked to our guys ― 11 turnovers and a lot of them are uncharacteristic," Chambers said. "[We just needed to be] ball tough, make good passes, don't throw to spots, things of that nature. Sharing the ball, and we were in multiple dribbles and that was getting us in trouble as well."

"Keeshawn and Zach have been so consistent all year long, and we had to get them touches, and they were doubling them," Chamber said. "We needed to make good plays out of that double. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't... We just needed another second or third scorer to help us a little bit."

Thompson's 16 first-half points kept FGCU within striking distance at intermission, 31-27.

Defensively, the Eagles did a solid job slowing down one of the fastest-paced teams in the ASUN, holding Queen's to just 11 fastbreak points. Dakota Rivers made the Royals think twice about attacking the lane and blocked four shots in 11 minutes in the first half. FGCU also held the Royals to just 35 percent shooting as a team.

But all of that was negated as Queen's got second and third looks on offense. By the final buzzer, the Royals had tallied 14 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points.

FGCU's Dakota Rivers grabs a rebound against Queens (N.C.) in a first-round Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball Tournament game on Monday, Nov. 4 at Stetson University. Queens won 69-63.

With so much going wrong for the Eagles, the game looked like it could blow open at any moment. But FGCU never laid down and found ways to keep it a two-score game for most of the contest. Even with the slow start offensively, the Eagles still finished the game shooting 45 percent as a team.

"Sixteen turnovers is a killer, 14 offensive rebounds is a killer," Chambers said. "And, oh, by the way, we were still in the game. We still had a chance. And if we could've just cleaned up that mess I'd be sitting here having a better conversation with you."

The Royals shot 11-of-25 from deep as a team, while besides Thompson the Eagles went a combined 1-of-10 from three. FGCU also finished just 7-of-14 from the free throw line.

Queen's, who has allowed opponents to average over 82 points, held the Eagles to just 63 points. That marked the fewest points the Royals have allowed against a league opponent all year, and FGCU's 12th time this season being held to 63 points or less.

Cyrus Largie was the only other Eagle to crack double-digit scoring with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, three steals, and three turnovers. Kellman finished with nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers. Chambers got just five points from his bench in the loss.

