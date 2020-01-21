Despite interest from Eagles, Mike Kafka reportedly returning to Kansas City

Another day, another name to cross off the Eagles' list of potential offensive coordinator candidates.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is going to be back in Kansas City next season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

#Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka will stick on Andy Reid's coaching staff in 2020, sources say. The #Eagles had interest in Kafka as an OC candidate but they're aware Reid isn't letting him go. No official request so he technically wasn't blocked. Possible he gets a new title in KC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 21, 2020

It is interesting that the Eagles didn't even bother to put in an official request to interview Kafka but it does explain why we haven't heard anything about a potential interview in the last couple days after the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl.

It's not surprising that Andy Reid and the Chiefs would have blocked a request to talk to Kafka. The 32-year-old is an OC-in-waiting for whenever current OC Eric Bieniemy finally gets hired by an NFL team as a head coach. Reid wasn't going to let Kafka go.

From the Eagles' perspective, it would have made plenty of sense to be interested in Kafka. He played under Doug Pederson in Philly when Doug was an assistant and they both come from the same coaching tree and have a similar understanding of offense.

And Kafka has been a quick-riser in the coaching world. His background as a quarterback was likely attractive for the Eagles, who should try to maximize Carson Wentz's potential as he enters what should be the prime in his career.

To recap some top candidates:

Mike Kafka: Reported interest, but staying in Kansas City as QBs coach with a possible added title

James Urban: Interviewed with Eagles but staying in Baltimore as QBs coach, working with Lamar Jackson

Graham Harrell: Reportedly interviewed with Eagles but staying at USC as their offensive coordinator

Kevin O'Connell: Reported interest from the Eagles but joined the Rams as their offensive coordinator in a position similar to the Eagles' OC, in that the OC doesn't call plays

Jim Caldwell: The Eagles had some reported interest in the 65-year-old former head coach, who is no longer with the Miami Dolphins

Aside from those names, the Eagles also have a couple internal candidates in Press Taylor and Duce Staley. And there are other names of intrigue, including Jay Gruden, Ben McAdoo and others.

But it's now Day 13 of the Eagles' coaching search and their brass is in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl without and offensive coordinator. This is taking a little longer than many of us expected.

