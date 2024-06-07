Despite interest in Dan Hurley, Lakers could still hire JJ Redick as head coach

Just when it looked like JJ Redick was in the driver’s seat to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach, things took an abrupt turn on Thursday morning.

That is when word got out that the Lakers were aggressively courting University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley. The two sides were reportedly scheduled to meet in person on Friday in order to talk about how a partnership could work and even talk about the framework of a contract.

Still, as of Friday afternoon, nothing has been set in stone, as least as far as anyone outside of the Lakers organization knows.

Jovan Buha reminded everyone in a report in The Athletic that Redick is still “a viable candidate.”

Via The Athletic:

“Team and league sources cautioned that the coaching search remains far from settled,” wrote Buha. “… There is still a chance the 51-year-old will work out a new contract with Connecticut and remain college basketball’s top coach. Hurley signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal with Connecticut after the 2023 championship season. His buyout to join the NBA would be roughly $1.9 million. “Redick, considered the front-runner for weeks, remains a viable candidate, according to league sources.”

Before Thursday, several reports indicated that Redick was firmly the frontrunner to land the Lakers’ head coaching job and that his hiring may even be inevitable.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire