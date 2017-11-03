Despite injuries, Flyers put together 'unbelievable' effort in shutout

BOX SCORE

ST. LOUIS - The Flyers showed the St. Louis Blues what a true blue-collar effort really looks like.

Behind Michal Neuvirth's 33 saves and a defense with four first-year NHL players with 272 games played combined among their unit, the Flyers kept the high-powered Blues out of the net with a 2-0 win on Thursday (see observations). It marked the first time the Blues have been shut out this season.

"Unbelievable. That's one of the hardest-working teams in the league over there," Neuvirth said. "They (defensemen) stepped up. They needed to step up and that's what they did. I was impressed."

If the Flyers didn't already have enough going against them with all the injuries piling up, the team was also playing its fifth games in eight days. That stretch included four out of those five on the road with Thursday night's game being the second half of a back-to-back set.

"The guys just worked hard. That's just what it comes down to," head coach Dave Hakstol said. "They worked their asses off in the [defensive] zone tonight. The number of blocked shots, starting with Provy (Ivan Provorov), but throughout the group that's what it takes on nights like this."

Defenseman Provorov came into Thursday's game having logged some monster minutes over the Flyers' past three games, including a career-high 29:51 the night before in Chicago. Yet Provorov put himself on the line Thursday in St. Louis as he matched a team record with 10 blocked shots.

"The other team had a real shooting mentality, especially on the power play, so we tried to get into the shooting lanes and block some shots and help Neuvirth out," Provorov said. "I think that's what we did tonight."

The Blues, on the other hand, had every reason to feel confident and comfortable. St. Louis owned the NHL's best record at 10-2-1 and were well-rested with three days off between games.