Despite injuries to big men, Texas men's basketball ready to show off new look at scrimmage

Texas fans can get their first peek at the men’s basketball team during its annual Orange-White scrimmage Tuesday at Gregory Gymnasium.

But the burnt-orange faithful won’t see two of the team’s key interior players. Forwards Dylan Disu and Kadin Shedrick are both recovering from injuries suffered last season, and head coach Rodney Terry and the Texas staff feel no need to hurry them back to the court.

“We’re playing the long game with both of those guys’ future moving forward,” Terry said. “With that being said, we've got a great training staff and they'll do a great job of getting those guys back into in at the right time when they're ready and fully healthy to help our team.”

Disu suffered a foot injury during his breakout postseason a year ago, when he led the team in scoring and rebounding during the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. Shedrick underwent procedures on both shoulders after transferring to Texas from Virginia.

Both players are already going through light practices and are expected back at some point this season, but neither will likely play when the 2023-24 campaign tips off Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word.

The 6-foot-9 Disu, a graduate of Hendrickson, returns for his third season at Texas after playing three years at Vanderbilt. As a senior on Texas’ Elite Eight team last season, he started in 36 of Texas’ 38 games and led the squad and ranked second in the Big 12 in blocks with 46 while averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. He earned most outstanding player honors in the Big 12 Tournament after averaging a team-best 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while leading the Longhorns to the title.

Shedrick, a 6- 11, 235-pound forward with two years of eligibility remaining, spent the past four years at Virginia. His playing time decreased last season when he averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 17.5 minutes a game, but the former four-star recruit in the class of 2019 said he expects to thrive in Terry’s free-flowing system that requires versatility on both ends of the court once he’s fully recovered from his shoulder injuries.

“Everybody knew what we were getting into when I came here, so we're all on the same page and it's going well,” Shedrick said. “My timetable is still up in the air.”

Based on their forgivable nonconference schedule, the Longhorns may be able to survive a couple of months without two players expected to start inside when fully healthy. Texas, which went 29-9 a year ago, is ranked third in the Big 12 coaches’ preseason conference poll and 18th in The Associated Press’ preseason poll released on Monday. The Longhorns won’t face any teams ranked in the top 25 other than No. 5 Marquette Dec. 6 in Milwaukee, with the possible exception of No. 6 Connecticut. Texas may face the defending champions in the Empire Classic in New York Nov. 19-20 in New York City, depending on the matchups.

Texas opens Big 12 play Jan. 6 against visiting Texas Tech.

In Tuesday’s scrimmage, expect to see a lot of UTEP transfer Ze’Rick Onyema in the frontcourt along with returning forwards Brock Cunningham and Dillon Mitchell. Sophomore Alex Anamekwe and freshman Devon Pryor will also likely see extended minutes at forward while making their case for playing time in the regular season.

The scrimmage will also serve as the first showcase for the revamped backcourt. Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas, a preseason all-Big 12 selection, will likely join returner Tyrese Hunter in the starting lineup, and UTA transfer Chendall Weaver and Central Florida transfer Ithiel Horton will also likely see lots of playing time at guard.

Cunningham, now in his sixth season in the program, says the scrimmage will give the Longhorns a chance to finally show off the work that started early in the summer.

“We've been implementing all of our playing styles and culture since June,” he said during a recent media session at the team’s practice facilities. “Playing hard of course taking care of the ball. I mean, all the little nuances that go into offense.”

A season after reaching the Elite Eight, Texas will enter its 2023-24 campaign ranked No. 18 in the preseason men's basketball poll released Monday by The Associated Press.

Texas, which went 29-9 last season, joins three other Big 12 schools ranked by the AP. Kansas tops the poll after welcoming in former Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson while Big 12 newcomer Houston ranks No. 7 behind pint guard and Manor graduate Jamal Shead. Baylor rounds out the Big 12 contingent at No. 20.

