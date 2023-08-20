Despite high expectations, Southeast Polk football remains grounded for 2023 Iowa HS football season

After winning back-to-back state titles, Southeast Polk has erected a stadium worthy for their football team to play in.

When the team makes its home debut on Sept. 8 against Prairie, their stands will be full of 6,200 fans with high expectations for the Rams.

Outlining expectations for a three-peat wouldn’t be the most ridiculous thing for the coaches to do for their players, but for head coach Brad Zelenovich and the Rams this season, they're taking it all one game at a time.

More: 20 years in the making, Southeast Polk's new stadium opens in a sea of black and gold

“What's happened, has happened. We’re not reliving in the past,” Zelenovich said. "Although we have some guys that were a part of that, the truth of it is we got guys that didn’t. They weren't on the field, weren't even on the team that we're expecting to be good players for us this year. That's been the message, this team hasn't earned anything.”

Southeast Polk football is coming off of two straight state championships and are hoping for a third in 2023.

Stout offensive line to be “engine” of offense

One of the biggest departures, in size and impact, from Southeast Polk is Alabama freshman Kadyn Proctor. Ranked as the number five prospect in the country in 2023 and the best offensive lineman in the class by 24/7Sports, you cannot simply fill the void he leaves behind.

More: Introducing the top 25 Iowa high school football recruits in the 2025 class

However, the offensive line is something the coaching staff for the Rams identifies as a strength in returning four of their five starters. A couple of those starters played for both the 2021 and 2022 state title winners.

That’s a positive sign for a team that loves to run the ball, producing two 1,000-yard rushers in 2022. Both Abu Sama (Iowa State freshman) and Harrison Gibson are gone, but the Rams bring in a familiar face in CJ Phillip. After playing his first three seasons in high school for Dowling Catholic, Phillip returns to Southeast Polk after playing for the Rams in junior high. They've got depth behind him too in Landon Vander Werff.

Running back CJ Phillip has transfered to Southeast Polk after playing the last three seasons at Dowling Catholic.

Zelenovich sees the addition of Phillip as a positive in every aspect, from blocking for his quarterback, catching out of the backfield and as a bell-cow ball carrier.

“He's a complete back,” Zelenovich said. “He's been in a good program, he's been well coached and he's got a diverse skill set. We feel like he's an every-down type of guy.”

Combine an experienced offensive line, a star in the backfield and depth at running back with senior quarterback Connor Moberly, this is an offense that should produce a lot of points. Moberley will be the starter for the second-consecutive season after throwing for 1954 yards, 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Iowa State commit has a lot of physical tools, standing at 6-foot-4, but it's his leadership that has stood out in camp thus far.

“He's got all the physical tools, but it's neat to see him mature into that leadership role,” Zelenovich said. “Commanding not only just the offense but the entire team with the way he goes about his business. It’s that next step in terms of growth on the day-to-day operation.”

Key Players return on defense

The defense last season suffered several season-ending injuries early on, but a handful of underclassmen filled those holes on the way to a second straight state title. Southeast Polk lost five of its 10 leading tacklers from a year ago to graduation but returns its three leading tacklers in Draven Woods, Mason Van Der Brink and Cooper Martinson. The trio combined for 188.5 tackles and 30 tackles for loss a year ago.

Southeast Polk's Draven Woods (9) is expected to make a big impact for the Rams on defense in 2023.

Carter Pesek, playing at linebacker and defensive back, and Caleb Chebuhar at linebacker are other players returning that excite the coaching staff as well.

More: Ranking the top 50 Iowa high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024 class

The Rams will open their season Friday against the Valley Tigers on the road, a rematch of the 2022 Class 5A state title game. While many people outside the program have been thinking about more trophies for Southeast Polk, internally, they have been waiting for Aug. 25.

“Our focus throughout the winter, spring and summer has been putting ourselves in a position to go win the opener,” Zelenovich said. “A week from tomorrow, we're going to have an opportunity to go play a really good team on the road. A historic, traditional power and in the state of Iowa for decades. Our kids understand that.”

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him atEmckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Despite high expectations, Southeast Polk football remains grounded