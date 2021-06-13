Despite gruesome optics, Jamahal Hill avoids arm break in UFC 263 defeat: ‘This is part of the game’

UFC 263 didn’t play out the way Jamahal Hill wanted, but he also avoided the worst-case scenario.

At UFC 263, Hill (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was lost to Paul Craig (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) after he was caught in a nastily torqued triangle and pummeled with a variety of punches and elbows as his arm flopped around. The injury was graphic in nature and Hill’s arm stayed limp throughout the official decision and as he walked into the locker rooms.

Saturday, Hill’s management SuckerPunch Entertainment informed MMA Junkie that its fighter did not suffer a broken bone, but rather a severe dislocation. Shortly thereafter, UFC president Dana White confirmed as much on the pay-per-view broadcast.

Minutes prior, Hill released a statement on Twitter. Though he didn’t discuss the injury specifics himself, he expressed positivity and determination as he deals with a professional loss for the first time.

“I’m ok!!! To the ppl that support me I love u all!! @PCraigmma thank u for the lesson I will be back and stronger because of it!!! This is part of the game an I will accept it and keep moving forward!!!”

