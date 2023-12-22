Despite flu, Ohio State handles New Orleans in final pre-Christmas challenge

The illness was one thing. Antibiotics and rest will cure what kept Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and center Felix Okpara from being part of Thursday night's final tune-up before winter break.

Most importantly for the Buckeyes, they avoided the feeling of sickness that would have followed them had they not secured one more win before break. Playing at Value City Arena against a New Orleans team with just one win against a Division I foe this year, Ohio State (10-2) shook off a slow start, battled some injury scares and beat the Privateers (5-7), 78-36.

With both Holtmann and Okpara absent due to the flu, associate head coach Jake Diebler assumed the job as acting head coach and fourth-year center Zed Key filled Okpara's starting spot. Key would battle some early foul trouble and a blow to the head, and leading scorer, playmaker and all-around leader Bruce Thornton went down after a hard drive to the rim with 13:03 to play.

After being attended to by the training staff, Thornton made his way to the locker room under his own power. Moments later, athletic director Gene Smith emerged, spoke to Thornton's mother in the crowd and she left her seat as Thornton emerged and sat on the bench with his teammates.

He did not return to the game with Ohio State comfortably ahead.

Jamison Battle led the Buckeyes with 17 points and was 5 for 8 from 3-point range while grabbing a team-high nine rebounds. Key finished with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Thornton had 11 and Dale Bonner finished with 10.

New Orleans guard Jordan Johnson, who entered the game fourth nationally in scoring at 23.1 points per game, finished with 8 points on 1-of-10 shooting while hitting six free throws. New Orleans is the first team to score fewer than 50 points against Ohio State since Eastern Illinois had 43 on Nov. 16, 2022.

It's the fewest points allowed by Ohio State since a 71-31 win against Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 27, 2013. Ohio governor Mike DeWine was in attendance

Freshman center Austin Parks hit a free throw with 2:50 remaining for the first point of his Ohio State career. On the next possession, sophomore walk-on guard Colby Baumann hit two free throws for his first career points.

The Buckeyes will resume practice Dec. 26 before playing West Virginia in Cleveland on Dec. 30 in their final non-conference game of the season.

For roughly the first 15 minutes, Ohio State looked like a team already on winter break. Ahead 14-11 after an Evan Mahaffey dunk, the Buckeyes missed their next eight shots and turned it over three times while going scoreless for 5:17. Eventually, the Privateers got a layup from Carolos Hart and then a runout slam dunk by Jamond Vincent off a Scotty Middleton turnover to scratch out a 15-14 lead with 5:49 left in the half, and the visitors’ bench was on its feet roaring.

But an effort play from Battle helped Ohio State break the skid. The forward tipped his own miss to Dale Bonner, who finished at the rim with 5:25 left to reclaim the lead at 16-15. It also started a furious close to the half for the Buckeyes, who finally started to impose their tempo on the Privateers and get their offense clicking. Bonner hit one of two free throws on the next possession and Battle then buried back-to-back 3-pointers for a 9-0 run, and New Orleans called timeout to stem the tide with 3:38 left and Ohio State ahead 23-15.

The Privateers got a post bucket from 6-9, 245-pound D-Ante Bell matched up on 6-6, 200-pound Evan Mahaffey in the paint, but it would be their final points of the half. When Bruce Thornton finished a layup with 11.7 seconds left, he gave Ohio State a 31-17 halftime lead. After having scored 16 points in the first 14:35, Ohio State scored 17 in the final 5:25 to close on a 17-2 run.

They did it with Key mostly unavailable due to foul trouble. The fourth-year center had to briefly leave the game in the opening minutes after taking a blow to the head that sent him to the locker room, but he returned and was involved in a momentum-changing play that immediately preceded Ohio State’s cold streak. With 10:26 left and Ohio State ahead 14-11, Vincent missed a 3-pointer as both Key and Bell went tumbling to the court with the Buckeyes starting to push the ball in transition.

Initially, the call was a foul on Bell, which would have been his third. Instead, after a video review, it was assessed to Key, giving him two. Without another established big man on the roster, Key sat for the remainder of the half as the Buckeyes primarily relied on Mahaffey in the paint.

As Ohio State’s offense sputtered, its defense did not follow suit. New Orleans finished the half 6 for 26 (23.1%) from the floor, Ohio State held a 27-16 rebounding advantage and the 17 points were the fewest allowed by the Buckeyes in a half this season.

