Despite fireworks on offense, LSU football's defense failed against Arkansas. Here's how

BATON ROUGE – LSU football scored on its final six drives on Saturday night against Arkansas.

It scored 31 points over the final 34:02 of the game and finished the night with 509 yards of offense while averaging 6.5 yards per rush and 16 yards per completion.

After a slow start, No. 13 LSU's offense was spectacular on Saturday. And yet, the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC) needed a go-ahead field goal with five seconds left to escape with a 34-31 win.

Simply put: their defense was not up to the task.

"Defensively, there's a lot that has to continue to get better," coach Brian Kelly said after the win. "And most of them are self-inflicted wounds that are going to have to get better."

LSU's defense surrendered 426 yards against Arkansas, continuously failing to get off the field on third down (Arkansas was 8-for-13 on converting them) and giving up big play after big play in the second half.

The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) scored on all but three possessions, and among those three stops was a hopeless Hail Mary on the final play of the game.

"On the field, you could just tell it was just little details that we gave up and things like that," linebacker Greg Penn III said. "We just have to get off the field on third down."

There were three issues that the Tigers failed to solve all night.

One was Arkansas' run-pass option game, as KJ Jefferson continuously sliced and diced the Tigers' defense with strong decision-making and accurate throws against LSU's soft coverage.

Secondly, LSU had a lot of trouble taking down Jefferson. At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, Jefferson routinely avoided the Tigers' pass rushers, most notably escaping a collapsing pocket early in the fourth quarter and finding Luke Hasz for a 59-yard touchdown that helped the Razorbacks tie the game.

"He's like a defensive end playing quarterback," Penn said. "So it's tough to tackle him every play."

LSU's third biggest problem was arguably its most concerning moving forward: Its secondary. The Tigers routinely lost receivers in coverage in the fourth quarter and finished the game allowing seven completions of at least 17 yards and five completions of more than 20 yards.

Two of those seven explosive plays ended in a touchdown. On the first score, Denver Harris failed to turn to the ball in coverage, allowing Tyrone Broden to make the catch. The second score was Hasz's touchdown, a play in which LSU lost him in coverage.

"They had a pretty good scheme coming into the game," Penn said. "Obviously, it was a rivalry game so we knew coming in that it would be a loose, gritty game. Those guys played hard, honestly."

A win is a win, but Saturday's performance shouldn't inspire much confidence for LSU's fans moving forward, especially with the Tigers having to go on the road the next two weeks to Ole Miss and Missouri.

LSU's offense may be elite. But the Tigers' defense will have to play much better than it did on Saturday if this team wants a chance of winning the SEC West, let alone make the College Football Playoff.

