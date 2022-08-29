Despite finishing No. 2 again, several stars see Aaron Donald as the best player in the NFL

There isn’t a player in the NFL who has played at as high of a level for as long as Aaron Donald has. Since being drafted in 2014, he’s been a Pro Bowler every year, a first-team All-Pro seven times and won Defensive Player of the Year three times.

If we’re being honest, he probably could’ve won the award in each of the last five years. That’s how good he’s been, totaling 70 sacks in just the last five years alone.

And he’s a defensive tackle.

Maybe it’s voter fatigue, but Donald sometimes doesn’t get recognized as the best player in the NFL, regardless of position. That was the case for the second year in a row after he was revealed as the second-best player on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022 list. It’s the second year in a row he was voted No. 2, but several stars in the video shared by the NFL see him as the very best.

Chase Young, Mike Daniels, Vita Vea, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Greg Newsome II all said Donald should be No. 1.

“You can’t block him. He’s just unstoppable at what he does. Just watch the film. You can’t block him. Too dominant,” Young said.

Here’s some of what other players said about Donald, raving about everything from his instincts to his speed to his sheer power. Tristan Wirfs even said Donald broke his finger during a rep when he was tasked with blocking No. 99.

Mike Daniels: “I watched what he did in the Super Bowl. I saw the play. Joe’s a decent distance away from the sideline. He kind of – one of these. If Aaron Donald’s really trying to knock Joe Burrow, we would’ve saw it. Our whole offensive line looked like they tried to jump him. I love that attitude. It’s like, ‘Oh, you don’t touch our quarterback!’ They were ready to fight. And I said, ‘Oh boy, they pissed off Aaron Donald.’ He was already playing at a high level before, but then he took it to another level. He’s No. 1. He’s No. 1.”

Vita Vea: “It has to be. He’s one of a kind.”

Joey Bosa: “I don’t really like talking highly of many people other than my brother probably, but I mean he’s undeniable.”

Derwin James: “Aaron Donald. Come on, bro. Every year. I mean, it’s nobody different. Did y’all not just see what he did in the Super Bowl? Come on now. Every year. Come on, bro. Come on. Y’all see that.”

Solomon Thomas: “He can’t be blocked. He’s been doing it for eight years in a row where he can’t be blocked.”

Javon Hargrave: Everyone’s trying to get on that type of level.”

Darren Waller: “He’s pretty crazy to watch. He’s just absolutely terrorizing the largest grown men that walk the face of the earth. He’s a defensive tackle with, like, an eight-pack.”

Jason Kelce: “There’s not a player in the league that we play that we pay more attention to on the defensive side of the ball than Aaron Donald. We try to help if we can. He’s so powerful and so fast and at the top of the league in both of those categories.”

Myles Garrett: “As far as what he can do for his size, nobody else can do that. Not many people can do it that are my size.”

Greg Newsome II: “Definitely should still be No. 1. There’s no one who can stop him. Period.”

Cooper Kupp: “He’s a transcendent player. I don’t think you’ll see anyone like Aaron Donald play this game for a very long time.”

