Despite feeling 'like somebody kicked me' in the privates, John Daly two off senior lead

John Daly is two strokes off the Ascension Charity Classic lead despite experiencing "brutal" genital soreness during his round.

Let him explain.

"The L-2, I guess I pinched it yesterday on [hole] No. 2," Daly said after an opening 4-under 67. "The pro-am was so long and I waited and I kind of went at a drive and the L-2 kind of goes to your private parts and I've been hurting since then. I mean, the guys stretched me and gave me some pills to take."

When Daly was asked for a little more clarity on the injury, he didn't beat around the bush.

"Your L-2 goes to your ..." he said nodding his head.

"And I guess I pulled a muscle in it and it went to my — I feel like somebody kicked me in the nuts, is that the way I want to say it?"

In typical Daly fashion, the two-time major champion still played himself into contention. Yet, when the 56-year-old was gripping and ripping it on Friday, Daly was more concerned about aggravating the injury in-between swings, rather than during them.

"(Today) I was very careful sitting on the golf cart," he said, "let's put it that way."