Despite facing felony child porn charge, Nebraska RB Maurice Washington plays in Week 1

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington played against South Alabama on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

A felony child pornography charge was not stopping Maurice Washington from playing in Week 1 for Nebraska. The running back received carries in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against South Alabama despite a court date in California on Sept. 3.

Washington is facing a felony charge for allegedly possessing a video of his ex-girlfriend (a minor) and a misdemeanor charge for distributing the video. The alleged incident happened in the spring of 2018 when Washington, a senior in high school at the time, allegedly got a video of the young woman in a sexual act. He then allegedly sent the video to her. The teen girl was 15 at the time the video was filmed.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had said Thursday that he would make a decision close to kickoff whether or not Washington would participate in Saturday’s game. Washington went through warmups ahead of the game.

"The decision's going to be made before kickoff, before the game starts on Saturday, and I guess you guys will know then," Frost told reporters on Thursday via the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Washington finished with six carries for 39 yards in Nebraska’s 35-21 win over the Jaguars.

Washington was initially charged in February and has remained a member of the team as the case against him has progressed through court. He was also cited in June for marijuana possession by University of Nebraska police.

