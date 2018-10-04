Cubs odds of signing Bryce Harper have improved

Cubs fans could really use some good news right about now. After their team fumbled away the NL Central division in the final month of the season and failed to score more than one run in a 13-inning loss to the Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game, it's been hard to find a silver lining on the North Side.

Well, this might help cheer some people up.

Updated odds for which team Bryce Harper will be on for the first game of 2019 (@BovadaOfficial):



Cubs EVEN

LAD +500

PHI +550

NYY +600

WSH +700

BOS +1100

LAA +1200

SF +1600

















— OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 4, 2018

That's right, the Cubs are heavy favorites to sign the 25-year-old superstar, after the dismal display the Cubs put forth in Game 163 and the Wild Card Game, Harper would be a welcome addition. Now, there were some fans who were on the fence about the Cubs adding Harper to this club, but after suffering through this final month of baseball most fans would agree the Cubs need another bat.

Having odds that high is great, but they really don't mean anything until negotiations truly start between the Cubs and Harper. Theo Epstein made it clear he never wants to be in this situation again, signing Bryce Harper would be a massive step towards avoiding another early playoff exit.