Zach Ertz caught his 500th career pass Sunday, becoming the second-fastest tight end ever to reach 500 receptions.

Ertz was playing in his 102nd career game. The only tight end to get to 500 catches faster is Kellen Winslow, who did it in 101 games from 1979 through 1986.

Next-fastest are Jimmy Graham, Jason Witten and Rob Gronkowski, who needed 106, 107 and 108 games to reach the milestone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ertz began the day with 492 catches, which ranked him 20th in NFL history among tight ends.

With eight catches in the Eagles' game against the Seahawks at the Linc, he passed Steve Jordan (498), Todd Heap (499) and Ben Coates (499) and moved into 17th all-time among tight ends.

He's within reach of catching Delanie Walker (504), Frank Wycheck (505), Dallas Clark (505) and Rob Gronkowski (521) this year.

So with 22 catches the rest of the regular season he would move into 13th place on the all-time tight end receptions list.

He needs 48 more catches to move into the all-time top 10.

Here's a look at the 17 NFL tight ends who have caught 500 passes and the number of games it took them to get there:

101 … Kellen Winslow

102 … Zach Ertz

106 … Jimmy Graham

107 … Jason Witten

108 … Rob Gronkowski

113 … Antonio Gates

115 … Shannon Sharpe

117 … Jeremy Shockey

118 … Tony Gonzalez

120 … Ozzie Newsome

134 … Greg Olsen

141 … Dallas Clark

145 … Heath Miller

152 … Frank Wycheck

162 … Vernon Davis

180 … Delanie Walker

181 … Ben Watson

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Despite Eagles' poor offensive performance, Zach Ertz hauls in 500th catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia