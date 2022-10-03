Despite drop, Aaron Rodgers’ confidence in Packers rookie Romeo Doubs is still sky high

Romeo Doubs dropped what might have been the game-winning play and his best throw of the afternoon, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear his confidence level in the rookie wide receiver is still sky high, and he pointed to a few plays both before and after the drop as the evidence why.

“Romeo is growing. He’s making some plays,” Rodgers said after Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots. “I hit him twice on the last drive, so obviously I have confidence in him. Went to him on the key third down with two minutes left in the game, so I’m not going to lose confidence in him. We’ll hold him accountable, but he’s a great kid. I threw a third-down back-shoulder fade to him for a touchdown, I’d say I’ve got some confidence in him.”

Rodgers connected with Doubs on back-to-back run-pass options on the final drive, gaining 17 yards and getting the Packers into field goal position. Earlier in the contest, Rodgers went to the rookie on a back-shoulder throw on 3rd-and-3 from the 13-yard line, and Doubs’ catch tied the game at 24 with around six minutes to go.

The drop was tough moment. Doubs initially made the catch in the end zone, but his attempt failed to survive contact through the ground and was rightfully ruled incomplete, even after an “emotional” challenge from coach Matt LaFleur. Had he finished the play, the Packers would have led 31-24 at the two-minute warning.

Doubs responded, and his quarterback noticed.

“I told him after the game, I’m going to keep coming to you. I’m proud of you,” Rodgers said. “That was an awesome last drive. Awesome on the back-shoulder.”

The touchdown was nothing if not an impressive individual play, and it harkened memories of big plays Rodgers used to make with the likes of Greg Jennings, Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson.

Doubs won with an outside release against press coverage, got his head around at the right time and made a spinning catch of Rodgers’ throw for the 13-yard score.

“Really great play by him. Really nice release,” Rodgers said. “The timing was excellent.”

The fourth-round pick became the first Packers rookie to catch touchdown passes in back-to-back games since Jennings in 2006. Last week, Doubs caught his first-ever touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Doubs did lose a fumble in the first half Sunday, but Rodgers mostly took the blame for throwing an inaccurate pass on the receiver screen.

The rookie finished with five catches for 47 yards and a score. Through four games, Doubs has 19 catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a great kid, really happy for him,” Rodgers said. “Glad he’s ours.”

