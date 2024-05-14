Despite disappointing first year, Fury optimistic about league and team’s future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first season of the Pro Volleyball federation is in the books for the Columbus Fury, even though it ended earlier than fans and players had hoped. While the team fell short of the playoffs, there’s plenty of lessons learned from the inaugural season.

The Fury finished 8-16, fifth in the standings and just outside the playoff picture. It may not have been the success Angel Perez envisioned when he took the job as coach.

“From the inside we just got to do a better job of presenting a better volleyball product out there,” Perez said. “But do we have the pieces? I think we have. I think we have a couple of young players that exploded this year.”

But the Fury did find success in building a substantial fanbase. The crowds at Nationwide Arena were energetic with every point, even in the season finale on Saturday against San Diego while the Columbus Crew played down the street at Lower.com Field.

“I think Columbus has the best crowd. I think we have the best people and because we have the best people, we create the best atmosphere out there so I think that exceeded our expectations,” Perez said.

Outside hitter Megan Courtney Lush sees the potential in the support the Fury has gotten this season.

“Everyone can say if they’ve been to a volleyball match for the first time that they’re addicted to it. They want to come back and they want to support because it’s new,” Courtney Lush said. “It’s different, it’s not something that they’re used to. And they’re not used to seeing women at this high of a level compete.”

Now the hope is that the league can seize on the momentum women’s sports is having in the United States. With an Olympics on the horizon and the U.S. women’s national team looking to defend its gold medal won in Tokyo, the players hope fans will remain excited for pro volleyball in 2025.

“I know I take comfort in the fact that this is bigger than any one single person of us. That this is bigger than anyone of us,” Fury middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal said. “That theme of unfinished business is going to sit over the course of the offseason but I think we did something special here even if it wasn’t exactly what we had hoped.”

The team might look different next year. But the expectations are now set for the Fury: playoffs or bust.

Rosenthal: “When they come looking for us, we’re going to be here.”

