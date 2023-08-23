Despite late changes, Blackhawk leans on invaluable playoff experience on veteran roster

Connor McGraw #18 of the Blackhawk Cougars celebrates with Stephen Knallay #6 after going into the end zone for a rushing touchdown in the first half during the game against the West Allegheny Indians at Joe P. DeMichela Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Imperial, Pennsylvania.

CHIPPEWA TWP. — In most circumstances, in can be devastating to a team when the head coach changes once practice starts.

The Blackhawk High School football team is looking to prove that most circumstances don’t apply to them after head coach Zack Hayward resigned to take the athletic director job at Chartiers Valley after one day of practice. The Cougars look like they have a pretty good shot to pull that off as Hayward was replaced by Pat Feeley.

Feeley has been involved with the Blackhawk program since 1999, giving him the knowledge of the football program and, as a history teacher, the proper perspective.

“Zack and I had talked down the road about what could happen, but I thought I might have more lead time,” said Feeley, who had learned of the scenario just before it became public. “I’m a history teacher and I keep going back to the quotes of Harry Truman when he stepped in as president after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II.

“I wouldn’t have done it without the group of coaches I have. We’re all there to put the kids first.”

Feeley’s promotion created just minor shuffling on the staff but minimal change in continuity – the new offensive coordinator is Chandler Kincade, a former Blackhawk quarterback who has been around coaches since birth – his grandfather is Hall of Famer Karl Florie.

“The kids have been great,” said Feeley. “Kids are resilient. As coaches, we always preach about overcoming adversity when things don’t go your way.

“This season will be a series of teachable moments and our goal will still be to go to Acrisure Stadium for the championship.”

Last year, the Cougars did reach the playoffs as the 13th seed but lost in the first round. Feeley considers that experience invaluable.

“The goal is always to make the playoffs and the kids got a chance to see what it’s like,” said Feeley. “The potential is there – the cupboard was definitely not bare – and they now have that experience.”

That experience will be important as the Cougars play in one of the toughest conferences. The last time one of the teams in the Parkway Conference didn’t win a WPIAL title was 2017. Central Valley and Aliquippa lead the competition but Feeley expects Ambridge to be a surprise this year, while New Castle, Montour, and West Allegheny are also formidable.

“Every game comes down to five plays,” said Feeley. “You have to be ready.”

The Cougars open their season against Beaver Falls on television this year, making Feeley’s debut even more interesting.

At A Glance

Head Coach: Pat Feeley (first year)

2022 record: 4-7 (3-4 in the Parkway Conference)

Offense: Blackhawk returns quarterback Stephen Knallay, who started as a sophomore last year and leading rusher Maurice Watson-Trent to provide a nice core for the new regime to work with. Knallay passed for 685 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and two more scores. Watson-Trent rushed for 472 yards as the Cougars used an ensemble cast last season. Six players gained more than 100 yards last season and four of them return. No back carried the ball 200 times. At receiver, the Cougars will be led by senior Dontae Campagna, who caught 14 passes last season and also gained 206 yards rushing as a do-everything 5-foot-9 scatback and led the team with five touchdowns. Tyler Heckathorn gives Knallay a 6-4 target and he caught nine passes a year ago.

“We’ll have a mix of Zack’s offense plus some things Chandler mixes in,” said Feeley.

Defense: The defensive side of the ball will also have experience returning as Brendan Rodriguez tied for the team lead in tackles as a sophomore, seven for losses. Thomas Price had 12 tackles for loss among his 53 tackles and Campagna had 51 as the Cougars relied on a team effort. Last year’s defensive statistics were skewed when looked at for the whole season - the defense allowed an average of 25 points per game but in the eight games not against Aliquippa, Armstrong, and Central Valley, the average was less than 17. In a tough conference, Blackhawk will be in a position to compete.

Classification: 4A

Last WPIAL title: 1996

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: 2022

Last WPIAL playoff win: 2019

WPIAL titles: 4

