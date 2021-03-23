Despite canceled flight, Najee Harris finds his way to Alabama pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris’ flight from Dallas to Birmingham was cancelled last night due to lightning, so with no other travel options available, Harris drove nine hours to make it to Alabama’s Pro Day by 10 am today. He’s not even working out today but wanted to support teammates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2021

Despite weather canceling his flight, Alabama running back Najee Harris wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to support his teammates at the pro day. According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Harris opted for a nine-hour drive to Alabama after lightning canceled his flight.

Harris is one of the two or three best backs in the upcoming NFL draft and hadn’t planned to work out at the Crimson Tide pro day but he still wanted to make sure he was visible.

Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in 2020 and impressed everyone with his combination of size and athleticism. His career has made him a consensus first-round pick and the target of multiple teams looking to spark their rushing attack.

