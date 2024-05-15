Despite Caitlin Clark's shaky debut, rookie shows future of WNBA in good hands

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena, radiating more energy than a coronal mass ejection, desperately hoped a performance of Caitlin Clark 3-pointers would dazzle like the Northern Lights that appeared in this area over the weekend.

But for large stretches of Tuesday’s game, Clark, a perennial record-breaker in college, struggled off the launchpad during an up-and-down WNBA debut that saw the Indiana Fever fall 92-71 to the Connecticut Sun.

Despite finishing tied with Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner for a game-high 20 points, Clark (5-for-15 shooting) missed her first four shots and was forced to the bench midway through the first quarter due to foul trouble. She got her first bucket in the second quarter and didn’t catch fire until the fourth quarter, when she drained a pair of consecutive 3-pointers and got to the line for a pair of free throws on the following possession.

Despite the shaky performance that saw her break another record — Clark set an all-time high for turnovers in a WNBA debut with 10 — the 22-year-old sensation was more focused on the bigger picture when she spoke to reporters more than an hour after Indiana’s loss.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed and nobody likes to lose, but that’s how it is,” Clark said. “I don’t think you can beat yourself up too much about one game. We have to learn from it and move on.”

All eyes were on Clark in Connecticut for one of the most anticipated professional debuts by an athlete in recent memory. ESPN was broadcasting in prime time. Media accommodations were at capacity. And you saw a Caitlin Clark jersey — be it of the Indiana or Iowa variety — almost anywhere you looked inside Mohegan Sun Arena, packed with its first sellout crowd (8,910 announced) since 2003.

“I thought it took me a while to settle into the game,” Clark, who also had three assists, said. “I thought the second half was a lot better and it’s just getting more comfortable, which will come with experience and getting to play with these girls.”

Clark insisted she wasn’t nervous before the game. But she was excited and, above all, thankful for what Tuesday's game represented. How many people could be tuning in to their first WNBA game and fall in love with the game?

“The parity in women’s basketball is what’s making more people want to come and watch it,” Clark said. “The more we can spread the love and show all the talent, we can keep elevating it. I’ve had a lot of fun being in the spotlight and helping to grow this game.”

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick, holder of countless records at the college level and the catalyst for an explosion of interest surrounding women’s basketball, spoke at length about gratitude before and after Tuesday's loss.

Even going back to Indiana with a defeat in tow, Clark said she feels lucky.

“With women’s basketball across the board being at an all-time high,” Clark said pregame, “how lucky are we that we get to come into this moment with everybody else? You can’t really script it any better. I just feel very fortunate.

“The more we can share the love, the better this league is going to be.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut lacked luster, but showcased leadership