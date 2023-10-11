Despite bye week, No. 16 FAMU remains poised to make strides for second half of season

There’s no game for the Florida A&M Rattlers to prepare for this week.

But that holds no bearing over the Southwestern Athletic Conference leaders as they remain poised during a Week 7 bye.

The Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 SWAC), ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Coaches Poll, are focusing on the Rattlers.

And that goes for health, academics, recruiting, and on-field strides as FAMU, on a four-game winning streak, has five regular season games remaining, starting with a trip to the SWAC West’s Texas Southern on Oct. 21.

“It’s never really about an opponent — it’s about chasing perfection in everything we do,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat Wednesday.

“It’s been a physical six weeks. So, we’re trying to take advantage of the time off. We’re where we want to be record-wise, but we know where we need to be fundamentally.

“If we keep the main thing, the main thing which is our pursuit of being the best football team that we can be, it allows us to maximize our time even during the bye week.”

The last time FAMU entered a bye week atop the league was as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2018, Simmons’ first year.

The Rattlers were a MEAC-best 4-0 on a Week 8 bye. However, they squandered the advantage by losing two their final three conference games against Howard and Bethune-Cookman following the bye, including three-game losing streak to conclude the campaign. North Carolina A&T, whom FAMU upset ahead of the bye week, won the MEAC and the HBCU Celebration Bowl that year.

Simmons recalls that end-of-season meltdown from his first year at FAMU and will drive the point home for this Rattlers team to 'finish.'

"That’s one thing that we didn’t do a good job of in ’18," Simmons reflected. "It’s about coming in with a workman’s attitude to be our very best and not getting complacent and patting ourselves on the back because of the great accolades we have as a football team.

“The number one goal is still out there. And that’s a championship. Until we reach that, there’s no rest, no letting up, or lack of focus. Keeping that mindset will keep us from having those mental lapses that haunt good teams down the stretch that allow them to lose games they should win.”

FAMU focusing on the present to create a better future

A point of emphasis for the Rattlers is eliminating preventable penalties.

FAMU is the second-most penalized team (57 penalties/behind Grambling State — 63) and has lost the third-most penalty yards (515 yards/behind T-1 Grambling, Central Arkansas ― 522 apiece) in the FCS.

In their 26-19 SWAC win over the Southern Jaguars, the Rattlers were flagged ten times for 100 yards. Six of those flags were pre or post-snap for 60 yards.

Simmons wants his players to keep their emotions in check because he knows how deleterious a costly and untimely penalty could be.

“Messaging has to be clear of our expectations,” Simmons said. “Then, you have to find ways to practice those habits because many of those situations come in moments of frustration or fatigue.

“It comes down to an overall focus of situational football. We knew last week was going to be a physical and heavily-charged game. I tried to prepare the guys for that, but there were times when we allowed our frustration to get the best of us. We have to be smarter as football players and control what we can control ― our attitudes and responses ― especially in those critical moments.

“We're trying to find ways to mentally tax the guys and force them to make good decisions under moments of duress. The more we can do that, the better off we can be.”

FAMU’s last conference championship was during the 2010 MEAC season under head coach Joe Taylor. But all the Rattlers’ eight wins were vacated by the NCAA due to fielding ineligible players. So, FAMU’s most recent conference title, which remains in the history books, was from the 2001 season, under head coach Billy Joe, as the Rattlers went back-to-back.

There’s a realistic chance that FAMU will host the SWAC Championship at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2 to earn a bid to its first HBCU Celebration Bowl appearance on Dec. 16.

But the Rattlers aren't looking too far ahead. It’s one game at a time, starting with a trip to Houston to face the SWAC West’s Texas Southern in Week 8.

“The reality is that they’re 18-23 years old and see the golden nugget dangling. They know it’s within reach,” Simmons said.

“There are a lot of teams that aren’t playing for a championship at this point of the season — they’re playing for a winning record or to keep the coach’s job. We’re in the driver’s seat. And our guys know that the championship is in our grasp. If we can focus on the daily grind and relentless focus it takes to be a champion, that keeps us from looking too far down the road.

“If we continue to do that, we’ll position ourselves to accomplish the ultimate goal of hosting and winning the SWAC Championship and representing the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl.”

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons celebrating a happy birthday during the bye week

It’s a celebration at the Simmons household.

The FAMU head football coach will see his 43rd birthday on Thursday.

Simmons rarely gets to fully enjoy his birthday since it typically falls during a game week.

“I’m extremely blessed that the Good Lord has allowed me to reach another year,” he said.

“It’s hard to focus on birthdays for me because they’re always in the middle of the football season. So, my birthday present for the guys has always been to get me a win. But, because of the schedule’s uniqueness, I can give more attention to it than in normal years.”

Simmons says he will take some time off and enjoy his birthday with his family but will remain active in recruiting prospective student-athletes.

“We’ll make the most of this day,” Simmons. “I am grateful — and appreciate all the love from Rattler Nation.”

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Here's what the Rattlers are working on during bye week