Despite Brett Brown connection, Sixers should steer clear of Kawhi Leonard trade

Brett Brown only knows one way to go about his business in the basketball world: attack.

That is evident from his pace-and-space style of play that the Sixers have displayed since he took over as head coach. Now he has vowed to do the same thing as the team's interim general manager.

"We are completely exploring aggressively all options, and I think we just know we need a little bit more," Brown said Friday.

It's evident the Sixers need help to reach championship level, but we're not so sure it should come in the form of a man wearing black and silver hitchhiking his way out of San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard sent shockwaves around the NBA when he reportedly made it clear he wants a split from the Spurs. Per the reports, Leonard has Los Angeles - specifically the Lakers - as his top destination for a trade.

And while there's no guarantee the Spurs send the former Finals MVP and two-time All-Star to Hollywood, the Sixers would be better served to stay out of the hunt. That's because if the quiet superstar has proven anything over the past year, it's that he can do a lot of damage to an organization without saying a word.

Leonard missed the first 27 games of 2017-18 with a right quad injury. He returned on a heavy-restriction plan only to play seven contests before suffering a tear in his left shoulder. The swingman played one more game before being shut down indefinitely for his nagging quad.

After more rehab and eventually being cleared by the Spurs' medical staff, Leonard opted to leave the team for a second opinion in New York. He stayed away from San Antonio while getting treatment, which allegedly caused friction within the organization that eventually blew up in a players-only meeting.

That didn't deter Leonard from his plan. He didn't suit up again nor did he show support for the squad in its first-round series against the champion Golden State Warriors. (Oh, by the way, Leonard has missed time in three straight seasons because of his right quad and reportedly still isn't 100 percent).

Story Continues

Now if that's enough to shake up the locker room of arguably the most stable franchise in all of sports, what impact do you think Leonard's methods would have on the Sixers' impressionable roster?

Could it be that Leonard just reached his tolerance level with the legendary head coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs and simply needs a change of scenery? Of course.

But that's not a risk the Sixers should be willing to take. Not for virtually the only player in recent memory to ever clash with the highly-respected Spurs. Not for a guy that's willing to potentially walk away from a $219 million supermax extension for a $188 million maximum just to escape to his hometown of L.A.

Certainly not when it could mean parting with key pieces of your core (Dario Saric, Robert Covington and/or Markelle Fultz) in addition to the No. 10 overall pick in the draft. All for what could be a one-year rental player, as Leonard is able to opt out of his current deal after next season.

Surely the Sixers would want a guarantee Leonard plans to stay before pulling the trigger on a trade, but that's not a handshake agreement they should be willing to trust. Even if old buddy Brown is the one shaking hands with "The Claw."

"He's a great guy," Brown said. "I've spent years with him, as you know, in San Antonio. I'm reminded of the recruiting process we went through to identify him and the sort of pain we went through to give up George Hill to move up and target him. He's good people, he's obviously an elite talent and I enjoyed my time with Kawhi in San Antonio."

Things could be even more painful for Brown this time around if he's not careful.