Despite boos, Rhule appears safe with Panthers as ‘Black Monday’ looms

Another season comes to a merciful end for many suffering NFL fans on Sunday.

Some, however, could be pumping their fists on “Black Monday,” when their favorite teams start their road back to relevancy with coaching changes.

Could Carolina Panthers fans be among them?

The “Fire Matt Rhule!” chant and boos that broke out during the Panthers’ home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 26, also echoed through Spectrum Center during a Charlotte Hornets win on Thursday.

Rhule hasn’t had the same magic touch he did in college at Temple and Baylor. Entering Sunday’s finale, he’s 10-22 in almost two full seasons as Panthers head coach. But he’s also had several Panthers players stick up for him throughout the season, and more importantly, Rhule signed a seven-year contract worth more than $60 million in January 2020.

It’s unlikely that he will be let go before a third season here, but stay tuned.

Crime report coming

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Johnny Jennings will present the department’s year-end report to Charlotte City Council on Monday.

In October, Jennings reported a 4% drop in overall crime through the first three quarters of 2021. Violent crime fell 3%, police said.

The city saw at least 96 homicides in 2021, down from 121 the previous year, according to CMPD data.

Charlotte had 96 homicides in 2021. Here’s a map showing where each happened

Jennings could address violent crimes and homicides involving youths. Eleven homicide victims last year were between the ages of 15 and 17, data show. And 23 guns have been found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg public school campuses through the first three months of the year.

The department also continues to mourn the Dec. 22 death of Officer Mia Goodwin, and the City Council could take a moment to honor her.

Local government meetings

Charlotte City Council: Council members on Monday will get an update from outgoing planning director Taiwo Jaiyeoba on the integrated Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map that was published in October.

Story continues

The map shows how each parcel in the city would be reclassified by “place types” outlined in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, including different residential, commercial and mixed use areas, which all have varying limits of what can be built.

Council members also will learn the latest on the Unified Development Ordinance, considered the most substantial overhaul of the city’s zoning and land use policies in recent memory.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. This meeting also will be shown on the Government Channel and the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners: The board will hold a budget public policy meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The next regular board meeting is Jan. 19.

Don’t miss

▪ The Charlotte Hornets will host two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the champion Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days on Monday. The teams played at Spectrum Center on Saturday night. Charlotte entered the weekend holding the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets will head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Wednesday, before returning home to host Orlando on Friday.

▪ Registration for the Sept. 4 Around the Crown 10K begins Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. event at NoDa Brewing that includes running, raffles and giveaways. The brewery is at 2921 N. Tryon St. Find more details about this and other events at CharlotteFive.com.