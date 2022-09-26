Despite being at home, Auburn opens as touchdown underdog against LSU

Auburn is in desperate need of a great offensive performance and a big win.

That may be tough to do as Auburn will be facing the LSU Tigers Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN.

Auburn has won the last two matchups with LSU and snapped their losing streak in Baton Rouge last season. Both teams are 1-0 in the SEC but Auburn is fresh off a pitiful offensive performance against Missouri. LSU on the other hand came back to beat Mississippi State and is on a three-game winning streak.

Missouri handed Auburn their win after missing a 26-yard field goal as the fourth quarter ended and fumbled the ball away on the goal line in overtime.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Bet Now

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn +7.5

Over-under: 52

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

Auburn

Starting quarterback T.J. Finley missed the Missouri game with a shoulder injury and Harsin has not proved a timeline for his return.

Starting center Tate Johnson left the Missouri game and did not return. His status will be key to watch.

LSU

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Advice and prediction

Auburn’s offense has been unable to do anything against the two Power 5 opponents they have faced and Saturday will likely be the same. Auburn’s defense looked pretty good against Missouri and showed progress but LSU will be a tougher test. The Tigers have not covered the spread in a game this season and that will not change this week.

Prediction: LSU 31, Auburn 14

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire