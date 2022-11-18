Despite another gut-punch loss, Aaron Rodgers still confident Packers can win final six games

In what has become a typical performance from the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season, another winnable game slipped away on Thursday thanks to a terrible stretch from the defense and countless missed opportunities from Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

The Tennessee Titans never trailed, mostly controlled the first 45 minutes of play and at one point scored three straight touchdowns, while Rodgers and the offense failed on four straight possessions to finish the game.

Despite another gut punch of a loss, Rodgers still thinks the Packers can string together six straight victories to end the 2022 season if he and the rest of Matt LaFleur’s team find the consistency that has eluded the club all year.

“If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I’m confident in that,” Rodgers said after Thursday night’s 27-17 loss. “Obviously, I’ve got to play up to my potential. Tonight wasn’t it.”

The Packers finish the 2022 season with games against the Philadelphia Eagles (road), Chicago Bears (road), Los Angeles Rams (home), Miami Dolphins (road), Minnesota Vikings (home) and Detroit Lions (home).

The quarterback will need to play better in big moments for the middling Packers to win any of the final six.

Rodgers started the contest by completing 16 of 23 for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but the offense and passing game fell apart over the final four drives. The Packers had two three-and-outs and two turnover on downs, and Rodgers attempted 16 passes but gained only 60 passing yards.

Green Bay has lost games to the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and Titans over the last two months. All five games were winnable but the maddening inconsistency on both sides of the ball eventually doomed the Packers in all five.

Overall, the Packers have lost six of the last seven games and now sit at 4-7 after 11 games. It may take a 6-0 stretch – starting next Sunday night against the Eagles in primetime – to sneak into the postseason.

According to the New York Times playoff predictor, the Packers have a nine percent chance of making the postseason after losing on Thursday night. Another loss would push the percentage closer to zero.

“We’re not in a very good position right now, that’s for sure,” LaFleur said. “Like I told the guys, there’s no margin for error. Period.”

