Despite allegations, Deshaun Watson to Browns seen as a possibility

Two of the biggest names on the quarterback market in the NFL have been settled as Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Even Carson Wentz has been moved from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders.

The Cleveland Browns have been publicly been very clear about their plan to go into 2022 with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback. The team reportedly had a discussion with his agents while at the NFL combine reiterating that but not committing to seeking an upgrade if one became available.

A clear upgrade may now be available as Deshaun Watson has been cleared of any criminal charges.

Before moving forward, we will note that Watson still has 22 civil suits unresolved and the information available involving all of it is uneasy, at best. While the criminal matter did not yield charges, the allegations against Watson are troubling. Last fall, Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated, provided context to what is known about the legal matters.

Yet, for the sake of coverage of the Browns, sharing the possibility of him being traded to the team is a part of the process.

Jake Trotter of ESPN reported earlier in the day that Watson could be an option for Cleveland:

Deshaun Watson conceivably could be the one wild card. But a grand jury will hear evidence Friday in the case involving Watson, who faces allegations ranging from harassment and inappropriate behavior to sexual assault during massage sessions.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted in a radio interview that he wouldn’t rule the Browns out as an option:

Great NFL insider @JFowlerESPN on @937thefan on Deshaun Watson to the Steelers rumors: "I would be very surprised if that happened." Mentioned the Eagles and Panthers as suitors. Said he wouldn't rule out the Browns!!! — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 11, 2022

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on what Watson is interested in with a new team which seems to indicate he’d have interest in Cleveland:

Does the team have a good head coach? A good offensive line? A good defense? Those are three criteria (in no specific order) I've been told Deshaun Watson is looking for in his next team. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 11, 2022

Reports are that Watson blocked a trade to the Carolina Panthers last year but they would be in pursuit of his services this year. According to Adam Schefter, a number of teams are and things could move quickly:

Trade market for Deshaun Watson now is expected to ramp up, quickly. Houston will be opening to moving him and multiple teams are expected to be interested, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

For Cleveland, on the field, Watson would be a significant upgrade to the 2021 version of Mayfield. Due to his movement skills and precise passing, his fit within Kevin Stefanski’s system is close to perfect.

Off the field, the Browns would have to feel comfortable with everything that would come with acquiring Watson including fan backlash and the pending civil suits. The NFL could also still suspend Watson. Most importantly, the team would need to know that the addition of Watson fits into their core values despite the allegations.