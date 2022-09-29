Despite 2 DNPs, there is still optimism that Christian McCaffrey plays vs. Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals this weekend in Week 4. They aren’t sure if their best offensive player will be able to play.

Running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight day of practice with a thigh injury, putting his availability in doubt to face Arizona.

However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is optimism he can play. McCaffrey is keeping things close to the vest but unless he has a setback with the injury, he should be able to play.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph expects him to play, calling him a “special player.”

Through three weeks this season, McCaffrey has 243 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

Against the Cardinals last season, McCaffrey had 95 rushing yards and another 66 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire