Despite 1-2 start in league play, Clemson basketball still can win the ACC. Here's why.

Clemson basketball is off to a 1-2 start in ACC play, but it’s way too early to bury the Tigers’ conference title hopes.

With 17 ACC games remaining, there’s plenty of time for them to rebound in coach Brad Brownell’s 14th season.

Clemson has never worn the ACC’s regular-season crown under Brownell, with its best finishes being ties for third place in 2017-18 and again in 2022-23. But could this finally be the year it breaks through?

Despite 23 regular-season victories and a third-place ACC finish last season, Clemson failed to receive an NCAA Tournament berth, then was bounced in its NIT opener, which should serve as a rallying point for this team.

But there are more reasons than vengeance to believe this team could win the ACC. Here are a few:

Clemson could benefit from a favorable schedule

Although the early portion of the Tigers’ league schedule has been challenging, what with three road games out of the first four, things look better long term.

Of their 17 remaining games, only six are against teams that were predicted to finish in the upper half of the league in the ACC preseason poll; the other 11 are against teams picked to wind up in the bottom half, and of those, nine are against opponents projected to finish 10th or lower.

Clemson also could be poised for a strong finish. Five of its final eight games are set for the friendly confines of Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers are 6-1 this season and 15-3 the past two seasons combined.

The addition of transfer Joseph Girard III looms large

Sure, Joseph Girard III struggled in Clemson’s loss to North Carolina on Saturday, going just 1-for-10 from the floor, including an 0-for-4 touch from 3-point range. But that was a mere blip on his long-range radar — he’d made a gaudy 45.2% of his 3-point attempts prior to that game.

He still ranks second in the ACC this season with 42 3-pointers made and is fifth all-time in the ACC with 339.

More importantly, he has fit seamlessly into the rotation after spending four seasons at Syracuse, and he has provided a missing piece as a pure shooting guard.

“Our guys have a lot of respect for him because they competed against him for four years,” Brownell said. “He’s been a great teammate. When you’re a grad transfer coming into a team that was successful last year, Joe has come in and just really tried to fit.

“He’s a team guy. We talked about it during recruitment, he said he just wants to go somewhere where he has a chance to win and be around good players and good people. Certainly we feel like we have that at Clemson and he’s certainly that.”

Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III scores near University of North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) during the first half Jan 6, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tigers' veteran leadership should pay off down the stretch

Clemson’s starting lineup consists of one graduate, one senior, one redshirt senior, a junior and a sophomore, making the Tigers one of the more experienced teams in the ACC.

“One of our strengths is having an older group,” said senior center PJ Hall, who has played in 98 career games.

The key “recruit” during the offseason was Hall, who flirted with entering the NBA draft after performing well enough at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp to earn a spot at the NBA combine. After returning for a final season, Hall was a preseason first-team All-ACC pick in October.

Hall is joined by fellow starters Girard and Chase Hunter, who have logged 139 and 111 career games and scored 1,862 and 930 points, respectively.

“This team is older and I think that helps a lot,” Brownell said. “They’ve been through a lot of things. They’ve seen a lot, experienced a lot.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Three reasons Clemson basketball still has a chance to win the ACC