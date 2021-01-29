Desperate for win, Kansas State hosts Texas A&M

Coming off the worst loss in the 117-year history of the program, Kansas State will try to regroup as it hosts Texas A&M in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in a Saturday matinee in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State lost to No. 2 Baylor 107-59 Wednesday night. The 48-point drubbing surpassed the 47-point loss at Oklahoma in 1934.

"There's not much I can say," head coach Bruce Weber said after the game. "They kicked our butt again, obviously. They made threes. They make threes against everybody, but against us it seems like a lot more."

Ever the optimist, even Weber knows his team better get things turned around quickly.

"We gotta get ready for Texas A&M, because it's a huge game, the biggest game of the year for us," he said.

He said he told his players, "This last 10 (games) is what you are going to be about. We have had everything go against us. What are you going to do here in this last 10?"

Kansas State (5-12, 1-8 Big 12) was never in the game against Baylor. With the score tied at 2-2, the Bears went on an 18-0 run. When the Bears took a 41-7 lead with 7:34 left in the first half, it matched the largest deficit K-State had faced all season, exceeding the 32-point hole the Wildcats faced in the first matchup between the teams.

Baylor led by 28 at halftime. The Wildcats scored the first four points of the second half, but never got closer than that the rest of the game.

The Aggies (7-7, 2-6 SEC) will not present the same challenge as Baylor, but nothing is coming easy for Kansas State. Texas A&M has dropped five of its past six, including a 78-66 home loss to LSU Wednesday night.

"I thought we played incredibly hard," head coach Buzz Williams said after the loss. "It was the most connected that we've played this season, not just in conference play. I'm so encouraged. The effort and tenacity with which we tried is so encouraging. I honestly believe that's why we had a sustainable period of offense."

The Aggies are led in scoring and rebounding by Emanuel Miller, who is averaging 15.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He's shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line.

