Desperate times start this week for Texas Tech football | Williams

The TCU and Texas Tech football teams sit in the bottom half of the Big 12, one with a 4-4 record, the other with a 3-5 record and both astonished to be in such a predicament given where they finished last season.

Big 12 television partners, before the season, slotted Texas Tech-TCU for a Thursday night. There's no reason for the game to be spotlighted otherwise, except perhaps for this: It might well be a bowl-elimination game for both with whatever extra sizzle that produces.

As probable losses go, TCU seemingly has two left with a home game against Texas and a road trip to Oklahoma, and it's hard to picture Texas Tech winning its regular-season finale at Texas.

Also ominous for the Red Raiders: Eight Big 12 teams are at least 5-3, their overall record at least two games or better than Tech's, and TCU can be, too, if it wins Thursday's 6 p.m. game at Jones AT&T Stadium. If the Red Raiders can somehow get to 6-6 to become bowl-eligible, they might need to fill some other conference's allotment of bowl slots.

Kenny Perry put a fine point on it Monday when asked if the intensity's being ramped up compared to the first half of the season.

"Actually, I was trying to win the first part of the season, too," the Tech associate head coach said. "I was (angry) early. I'm still (angry). I'm not going to change that. Our guys are still fighting. Coaches got the same (intensity). These kids still believe in what we're doing, so that has not changed.

"But does it change, trying to get bowl eligible? Hell yeah, it does. Everybody in this room, everybody in this city, everybody around from our cheerleaders. Everybody wants to be bowl eligible. We do as coaches."

Texas Tech associate head coach and special teams coordinator Kenny Perry and the Red Raiders are hoping they can get pointed in the right direction as they begin the last month of the regular season. Tech is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12 going into a home game Thursday against TCU.

Tech steadied itself in late September and early October with conquests of Houston and Baylor by comfortable margins. Then an injury to Behren Morton coincided with back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Brigham Young.

The Red Raiders committed eight turnovers in those two games. They can't keep up the foibles at that rate, can they? With Morton back at quarterback, probably not. Missing the last game and a half, coupled with an open date last week, gave him extra time to heal from injuries to the AC joint in his passing shoulder and to his back.

Joey McGuire said Morton has had his first full practice since the week of the West Virginia game in the past few days. The Tech coach is portraying Morton as being as close to good health as he's been in more than a month.

Good thing. The Red Raiders have had to expend a lot of tread on Tahj Brooks's tires with first Tyler Shough going down and then Morton, forcing true freshman Jake Strong behind center prematurely.

Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter wants to see his guys chip in, too. Tech has only eight turnovers gained this season, tied for 105th in the FBS. Last year, the Red Raiders generated 19, tied for 58th.

"Last year we were slow early on and we came on at the end of the season, creating takeaways," DeRuyter said. "This last third of the season, I hope our guys do the same."

It won't be for lack of effort.

"We're still coaching hard. I can tell you that," Perry said. "We're still giving everything we've got, and our kids are still practicing great. We've just got have some things happen for us the right way."

They'd better happen soon, or else a long winter's in store around here.

