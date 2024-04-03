Desperate Steelers should look into bringing back CB Cameron Sutton

One of the biggest moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made this offseason was to trade away starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. Jackson is projected to start along with Joey Porter Jr. but it still leaves the Steelers minus a slot cornerback as well as a nickel cornerback on the depth chart.

But the Steelers could have an opportunity to bring back Cameron Sutton. Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions one season after signing a huge free-agent contract when he was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Now that it seems the chargers and allegations aren’t nearly as concerning as originally reported by the media, Pittsburgh should seriously look into the situation to see if Sutton would want to return to the Steelers.

If anyone would properly evaluate the situation and be sure it is in the best interest of the team, it is head coach Mike Tomlin. Should the team pursue Sutton, we would be confident Sutton’s situation was settled and he wouldn’t be an issue going forward.

Sutton spent his first five seasons with the Steelers and started 31 of 32 possible games in 2021 and 2022. He quickly developed into the team’s best cornerback and signed a lucrative contract with the Lions before the 2023 offseason.

