'Desperate to see my team in Europe'

[BBC]

We asked what you made of St Mirren's Europa Conference League draw and their chances, be it against Valur of Iceland or Albanian side Vllaznia.

Here's what you had to say:

Eddie: Hopefully we get Valur; the flight from Glasgow Airport will suit us. We also might get to see Marc McAusland again.

Philip: My 11-year-old son is a huge Buddies fan. He told me he's going away wherever they are drawn in Europe? He's already been to Iceland so maybe Albania? Best tell his mum. Come on you Saints!

Fraser: Desperate to see my team in an away European tie, having waited 37 years for the chance. I'm sure we'll carry a big travelling support. However, apparently if it's Iceland, the away capacity is only around 80. Hoping the club can support those who want to travel - maybe suggest to our opponents that they move the tie to a bigger stadium?

Stephen: Tickets allocation for away fans if the tie is in Iceland is a joke.