DeSoto, Texas five-star prospect offered by USC

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is a freshman from DeSoto, Texas. He is already a known commodity in the college football recruiting world. He has impressively collected 27 scholarship offers, including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, and now the USC Trojans.

DeSoto is coming off a state title in Texas. Senior quarterback D.J. Bailey, who is committed to Sam Houston State, will be making sure his superstar wideout gets the ball this season.

Feaster is replacing former five-star wide receiver Johnny Cook II, who is now at Texas. Cook had 84 catches for 1,478 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

When asked if he can provide the same type of production Cook did when he was ranked as the seventh-best receiver in the nation, Feaster confidently said, “Yes sir. I feel like I can do that this year.”

“I feel like this will be a great year for me,” he said while taking a break from film study at the beginning of the team’s second practice. “I want to have at least 1,000 [yards].”

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver in the 2027 class, Feaster currently has no Crystal Ball projections. However, Texas A&M is a 35% favorite to land him per On3.

WR Ethan Feaster has received an offer from USC https://t.co/lRAgdA3zkk — D1 Nation (@D1RecruitNation) August 30, 2023

Many times they think it’s about the Catches…. That’s the easy part… Can you be used in the run game🤷🏾‍♂️#EmbarrassTheSenior pic.twitter.com/xbNUiAyght — Ethan “Boobie” Feaster ✞ (@BoobieFeaster23) September 1, 2023

