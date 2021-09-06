Desmond Trufant working out for Saints, Devonta Freeman for Ravens

On Monday, two notable former Falcons worked out for 2020 playoff teams. Cornerback Desmond Trufant is trying out for the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints, and running back Devonta Freeman is working out for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints, who continue to look for CB help, are working out veteran Desmond Trufant. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2021

The Ravens are trying out RB Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2021

The Saints have been searching for secondary depth and Trufant is one of the best remaining free agents on the market. Last season, the former first-round pick signed with the Detroit Lions following his release by the Falcons.

Freeman, who’s working out along with Le’Veon Bell in Baltimore, had previously signed with New Orleans but didn’t make the 53-man roster.

Atlanta selected Freeman in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, where he would rush for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns over six seasons.

