Desmond Trufant sticks in NFC North, signs with Bears
Former Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant isn’t moving far from Detroit. The veteran CB is signing a one-year deal to join the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.
Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to report the deal.
Trufant was a disappointment in his one season in Detroit. Signed to replace Darius Slay as a starting outside CB, Trufant struggled in the Lions’ passive scheme and at handling quickness on the outside. He played just six games before being lost to injury.
The Lions have a young tandem of outside CBs in Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah that projects to remain as the starters.